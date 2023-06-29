Lana Del Rey announces surprise shows after Glastonbury controversy | Entertainment





Lana Del Rey has announced three surprise shows in Europe next month. The 37-year-old singer – whose headliner on Glastonbury’s Other Stage was cut short on Saturday (24.06.23) after starting 30 minutes late – has revealed new tour dates in Amsterdam, Dublin and Paris . In a statement, she said: “I love Europe and after playing Glastonbury I have decided to play a few more gigs in various countries around my Hyde Park Show in London on July 9. Today I announce concerts in Amsterdam on July 4th, in Dublin on July 7th and in Paris on July 10th. I look forward to seeing you all. The first show will take place at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, followed by a concert at the 3Arena in Dublin before the race ends at the music hall Olympia. Over the weekend, the ‘Summertime Sadness’ singer kept fans waiting half an hour past her scheduled start time at Glastonbury, then blamed the fact that she was having her hair done for her delay – only for her hairdresser to appear on stage to finish tending to her hair while she sang. After performing “Cherry,” Lana said, “Thank you so much, I’m so happy to be here. “I was so f****** late and I’m about to rush this set. If they cut the power, they cut the power, I’m super f****** sorry. “My hair is taking so long to do. Let’s keep running the set the way it’s supposed to be.” Her show was supposed to end at 11:45 p.m., but was still going on more than 15 minutes later and because of the venue’s curfew, her microphone was then cut off mid-performance as she sang “White Mustang.” After a few moments of confusion, Lana had discussions with someone on stage, then said the words, “I’m sorry.” The audience booed and chanted: Let her sing! But then Lana organized her fans into a song from her 2012 hit “Video Games” and headed out to the crowd to snap photos and sign autographs for fans.

