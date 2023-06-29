God’s children are not for sale | National Catholic Register

God’s children are not for sale.

So said Jim Caviezel, who portrayed Jesus in The passion of Christand the man he plays in the movie The sound of freedomTim Ballard, in separate interviews with the Register.

Both men put their lives on the line for this true story about rescuing children from human trafficking.

It’s a line spoken in the film based on the incredible true story of former Homeland Security Special Agent Tim Ballard, who embarks on a mission to save children from human traffickers in Latin America. It begins with him catching pedophiles, but when a young boy he saves from traffickers asks if he can find his captive sister, Ballard quits his job to embark on a dangerous journey through a Colombian jungle to rescue her.

Caviezel, a Catholic, and Ballard, a Mormon, both cite their love of God and children as the reason they are willing to take risks and backlash for their roles in this drama.

Ballard and his wife, Katherine, had six children at the time the story takes place. They now have nine aged 23 to 6, including the adoption four years ago of two children sold to Ballard during an undercover operation in Haiti. I think this story is even more dramatic, Ballard said. It will be said in The sound of freedom 2, which is set to begin filming next year, he said.

Her heroic and life-saving story is intriguing and sheds much-needed light on the horrors of trafficking.

I was a special agent for the US government, working undercover for crimes against children for 12 years; 10 on the southern border. I have been more shocked every year by the depth and breadth of this problem. After 12 years of limitations with government bureaucracy, there were two cases in 2012 that I was told to leave alone. I could not. I had gone too far. My wife and I made the decision to leave the government to save the children.

Ballard admits to having reservations. The only way to do this operation was to give up job security, he said. I was hoping my wife would say, What are you doing? But she didn’t. She told me: It doesn’t matter if we lose our house or have to live in a tent. The good thing is to save these children. If you’re going to tell me you’re not going to do it for financial security, that’s not fair. What ended the debate, he said, was his firm resolve. I won’t let you jeopardize my salvation by not doing this, she told him.

Ballard contacted a wealthy person who offered him financial support for eight months. It was understood that if they weren’t successful by then, it was time to end the effort.

His own children were young, so they only knew that their father was doing something to help the children. Greatest now understand his work focused on saving children from human trafficking, which he continues through Operation Underground Railroad. Some of Ballard’s oldest children now work alongside him.

Estimates vary widely, but at least 2 million children are victims of trafficking each year in the global sex trade, which is estimated at $99 billion per year. Unsurprisingly, those involved in human trafficking are brutal. A pedophile ring that stretches from Europe to South America regularly threatens me with death, Ballard said. I knew if we talked about it, we’d be a target. But we have faith in God. We don’t leave, and we see the effect. The darkness darkens, but the light brightens, as people come together to rally around this cause.

Ballard, however, admits that stress must be managed on a daily basis, lest it overwhelm a person. There are a million holes in my brain, he said. It’s hard to see so much darkness and not be affected. Healing comes from my faith in God. If I didn’t do this, I wouldn’t be alive right now.

It also relies on a therapist and offers therapy to all of its employees. I want people to step up and be a light in this darkness, he said. There are millions [victims of human trafficking] over there. They think there is no help for them. Many are locked up, and who is looking for them? We need everyone to make some noise and start helping out. There are ways to find and save these children.

Jim Caviezel

Mexican producer Eduardo Verstegui, who also stars in the film, approached Caviezel with the The sound of freedom script. They had a hard time getting the actors involved in that, Caviezel explained. It’s much easier to make a movie like Schindler’s list [1993 film about saving Jews from the Holocaust] 50 years after the events, but to get there when it happens, that’s when a lot of people are scared and don’t want to be part of it.

Caviezel pointed to the growing travesty of human trafficking. The United States is the biggest buyer of child molestation in the world, and Mexico is the biggest producer, with more than 300,000 children under the age of 18 taken to the United States, he said. Sounds like a good fight to pick to highlight in the movie.

He described the experience of portraying Ballard as a meaningful journey, as The passion of Christ. It’s the best movie I’ve done since that movie, he said.

People need to realize that this could have been a very different journey for me, Caviezel added. I was about 14 years old and I called out to God: Can you help me please? Help me find my purpose. And he did. I didn’t believe in myself. I didn’t believe I could be that actor. As long as he believes in me, well, I believe in me.

Caviezel said he is influenced by the Gospels, including the story of St. John the Baptist. Maybe some Christians think it’s just a different time, he said, but I love God enough to lay down my head for him, as Tim Ballard is willing to do. He goes down to Columbia at the risk of his life.

Caviezel spent time with Ballard in the war room to learn the operation. He planned to join Ballard on a mission, but was told to step down when it got too risky. My wife was scared for me, Caviezel said. He reassured her by explaining to her that there were 30 Navy Seals protecting them during filming. But one day, there were only two Seals on set. According to Caviezel, the other 28 saved 200 children that day.

Backlash was felt, amid their efforts to come to light.

Massive backlash, Caviezel reported. But listen, I don’t belong to the Church of Happy Jesus. I understand there are risks we all face, but I don’t fear the devil. I fear God. It comes from love. My time on this earth is limited and I want to make the most of it. I took enormous risks in adopting my three children. Two of them had brain tumors and one of them had sarcoma. God gave me very strong challenges, but my pearl that I have in my heart is the kingdom of heaven that I seek deeply.

We must express our faith publicly, boldly, Caviezel said. It is an unpopular gospel. Christian bigotry is the most accepted form of bigotry in the world today. So who’s going to step forward? My Lord loved me when he came to me and asked me to be an actor. He loved me so much that I felt like his only child. And if I lose my life fighting for something for the only God that I know, the Father, the Son, the Holy Spirit, I will gladly lay down my life.

That light is going to get bigger and bigger, Caviezel continued. These agents who know all about what’s going on, the guys who talked to me and opened the books, showed me stuff I wasn’t supposed to see, they’re gonna watch this movie, and it’s gonna fill their hearts with such love that they will no longer be afraid. That’s how the devil bites his own tail, when people begin to find out that when Jesus said, Fear not, he means we take it literally, and I’m going to take it literally.

Caviezel has a message for predators and others too: God’s children are no longer for sale, and we are not afraid, he said. Can we love God’s children enough to no longer fear evil? Christians, we cannot fear the cross. We must protect our children. Let’s start today.

We hope 2 million people will go see the film when it comes out on July 4 and reflect on what freedom and freedom mean, Caviezel said, adding the significance of that number: the 2 million to represent those children.

Angel Studios releases The sound of freedom in theaters nationwide on July 4.

They use crowdfunding to finance productions and encourage supporters to pay before for a free ticket for those who might not be able to afford it.

Go here to find a theater near you or consider bringing the The sound of freedom to your area. Rated PG-13 for the subject, given thematic content involving sex trafficking, violence, language, sexual references, some drug references, and smoking throughout; watch the trailer.