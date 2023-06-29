Ravi Kishan Daughter: Actor Bhojpuri’s daughter Ravi Kishan joins Defense Force through Agneepath program





Ishita Shukla, the daughter of famous actor and Bhojpuri politician Ravi Kishan, has announced that she has joined the Defense Forces through the Agneepath program. The actor took to social media to share the news with his followers and was proud of his daughter as she embarked on this journey of service to the nation. The Agneepath program is designed to recruit Indian citizens for the army, navy and air force. This program has been criticized in the past. Under this program, young people have the opportunity to serve in the armed forces for a period of four years. In his social media post, he revealed that Ishita had become a cadet of the highly esteemed ‘7 Girl Battalion’ within the Delhi leadership. This milestone reached by Ishita shows his determination to contribute to the defense of the country and uphold its honor. Apart from Ishita’s commendable decision, Ravi Kishan’s other children, Riva, Tanishk and Saksham, pursue various careers. Riva, inspired by her father’s acting prowess, aspires to follow in his footsteps and pursue a career in the entertainment industry. Showing dedication, she spent nearly a year in Naseeruddin Shah’s famous theater troupe, honing her acting skills. Ravi Kishan, himself a prominent figure in the Bhojpuri film industry, also left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema. With notable performances in blockbuster films like “Phir Hera Pheri”, “Welcome to Sajjanpur”, “Mukkabaaz”, “Kick 2” and “Batla House”, he captivated audiences with his talent and versatility. The Shukla-Kishan family’s commitment to various pursuits reflects their individual passions and ambitions. While Ishita’s decision to join the Defense Forces illustrates her desire to serve the nation, Riva’s dedication to action signifies her aspiration to continue the family’s artistic legacy. country, showcasing the potential for fulfilling careers in the armed forces. The Shukla-Kishan family’s unwavering pursuit of their dreams demonstrates the importance of following their passion while contributing to society in a variety of meaningful ways.

