Actor files lawsuit against Hadestown on Broadway, alleging racial bias

Broadway set designer Kim Moore has filed a lawsuit against the Broadway producers of Hadesvilleciting wrongful termination due to Moore’s race, which Moore said was retaliation for complaints she filed about the musical’s “unfriendly” working conditions.

According the complaintfiled June 8, Moore (then billed as Kim Steele) was hired on or about January 30, 2020. According to Playbill’s records of the production’s programs, Steele officially joined the company as part of the Workers Chorus on January 11, 2020. February 2020. Taking the pandemic shutdown into account, Moore’s stint in production lasted approximately four months.

The lawsuit alleges Moore was “fired” following behind-the-scenes reports of a desire to prevent an all-black worker chorus, which makes up the musical’s ensemble. The complaint cites a November 2021 email sent by choreographer David Neumann to the entire cast that “apologizes[ed] for the story of the white savior[.]'” This seems to reflect that the musical’s creative team sought to avoid the optics of, in the show’s history, having an all-black set of workers who are saved by Orpheus, played by Reeve Carney (who is white).

According to the lawsuit, Moore complained to a human resources representative about the production of Neumann’s email, “concerning discrimination against him and the ‘worker chorus’ in the form of hostility and of anti-[B]lack of sentiment on the part of management towards members of the Workers’ Choir.” The complaint also alleges that “[o]there [B]lack and the African-American members of the Workers Chorus in the Hadesville the musical also complained of racial discrimination[.]The filing does not provide any details about complaints from other cast members.

The filing alleges that soon after, Moore learned that the production was planning to replace her with a “white female,” after which Moore filed a second complaint with a representative from the actors’ union Actors’ Equity Association. Three days after the second complaint, Moore says she was informed that her time with the production was coming to an end. Moore was offered an additional contract through December 19, 2021, according to the filing, although whether or not she accepted the extra weeks remains unclear. Moore’s last performance with the production appears to have been on December 7, 2021, according to a Instagram post made by the actor. The complaint says his lead was picked up by Emily Afton, who is white. Afton is still in the Broadway musical company at the time of this article’s publication.

As for Moore’s allegations of “hostility and anti-[B]lack of sentiment” while employed by the show, the complaint cites an email from production scene manager Beverly Jenkins that was allegedly sent to production staff in December 2021. The filing states that Jenkins, who is black herself, wrote “there are too many black people on stage.” Playbill was unable to confirm the existence of this email, nor the context of the alleged statement. Moore asks for damages for “lost wages and benefits”, “mental, emotional and physical injury” and “punitive damages”. The amount was not specified in the lawsuit.

Contacted for comments, the production representatives of Hadesville were unable to provide much clarification or response to Moore’s claims, citing “ongoing litigation”, while stating that the allegations “have no basis”. However, the production specifically takes issue with Moore’s description of being fired. “In this particular instance, a performer has been hired as a temporary replacement, and she has completed her contractual tour in this capacity,” read a statement released on June 27.

Out of respect for the members of our company, we do not go into specific reasons surrounding casting decisions,” the June 27 statement read. “These types of decisions are thoroughly scrutinized and are always based entirely on our goal of maintaining the highest caliber of excellence. on stage at the Walter Kerr Theater every night. In this particular case, an interpreter was hired as a temporary replacement and she completed her contractual performance in this capacity. The complaint filed by this artist is completely baseless; and we will vigorously defend and respect our company’s casting decisions.

In response to requests for clarification regarding Moore’s contract and the alleged December 2021 email from Jenkins, production representatives sent Playbill the following additional statement: “Due to ongoing litigation, we are not are unable to offer any additional comment on the complaint filed by this artist. We take this opportunity only to reiterate that the allegations are unfounded. We look forward to all relevant facts coming to light as we vigorously defend the company’s casting decisions.”

The winner of Best Musical at the 2019 Tony Awards, Hadesville continues its tour at the Walter Kerr Theatre.