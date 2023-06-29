Titanic actor Lew Palter dies days after Titan submersible tragedy





JTitanic just can’t stay out of the news as it’s been confirmed that the actor Lew Palterwho played Isidor Straus in the hit movie Titanic, has died. It comes after it was confirmed that all five people aboard the Titan submersible were killed. And it’s striking because of the relationship the actor had with the real Titanic. He played a relative of the captain’s wife, as he is the great-great-granddaughter of the Strauss familywho lost their lives aboard the legendary ship in 1912. Now, procrastinate will forever be remembered for his iconic scene in the film starring Kate Winslet And Leonardo DiCaprio. Recall that the crew members were missing inside the exploration submersible, which was heading towards the wreck of the Titanic, and which has shown no sign of life since last weekend. On board the Titan were the founders of the company that organizes these expeditions, Stockton Rush; British businessman and adventurer Hamish Harding; french explorer Paul Henry Hookah; Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleiman. They paid, per person, $250,000. Stockton Rush was a relative of Strauss family. He was married to Wendy Rush, the great-great-granddaughter of the most famous couple who died on the Titanic. In fact, they were even mentioned in the hit movie “Titanic”, directed by james cameron in 1997. The Strauses and the Rushes, united by the Titanic Wendy Rush, Stockton Rushthe wife of and now his widow, is the one who has the direct link with the Strauss. While the CEO of OceanGate, who was in charge of the Titan submersible that disappeared while diving in the Atlantic Ocean, was Stockton RushWendy also has a prominent role. She is director of communications for OceanGate, the company responsible for the trip, as well as a member of the board of directors. Wendy married Stockton in 1986 and is confirmed to have visited the wreck of the Titanic three times. Wendy also draws attention to the fact that it is linked to the Strauss family. It’s because his great-great-grandfather was the tycoon Isidore Strausswho owned the Macy’s department store in New York, United States, according to information revealed by The New York Times. As mentioned above, it was the director james cameron himself who decided that it would be a good idea to remember the marriage of Isidore Strauss and his wife Ida Strauss.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marca.com/en/lifestyle/world-news/2023/06/28/649c3a35268e3edf0a8b4581.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos