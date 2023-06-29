There wasn’t even a full week until the release of Square Enix’s latest entry into the Final Fantasy series, and yet the voice actor of Final Fantasy XVIThe protagonist of his already found (and read) thirsty fanfiction from gamers.

Elden Ring’s Worst Enemies: The Giant Lobster

In a recent tweet, actor Ben Starr (who provides the English voice for FFXVIs Clive Rosfield) let his followers know he was suffering from a bout with jet lag in read about some FFXVI fanfiction. Starr concluded his post with a face with peeking-eye emojis, indicating that not everything he read might be exactly wholesome family fun. Seen how Archives of our owna popular fan fiction website, has amassed a total of 82 works of Clive-related fan fiction (30 of which are labeled explicit), there’s a high likelihood that Starr has been flipping through some dirty stuff.

my city contacted Starr for comment. You know, for research purposes.

Learn more: Congratulations, Blaidds Voice Actor Read Your Horny elderberry ring Tweets

This isn’t the first time a voice actor in a recent and popular video game has been exposed to eloquently written craving messages on the internet, lusting after their virtual persona. During an episode of Buzzfeed MultiplayerScott Arthur, the voice actor behind Blaidd in elderberry ring, read aloud an assortment of thirsty tweets directed at the furry swordsman. Arthur, on the whole, was a good player about the occasional internet fantasizing about the soft-spoken warrior. In fact, he even went so far as to post a in-character reaction video whaling Vtuber Baos thirsty tweet.

Look, all I’m saying is that if a talented blacksmith impresses Starr with his prose, he might be drawn in to give us his own live reading. I pray that one of you brave souls has written a fanfiction where Clive changes things up by saying young to Cid instead of his childhood friend, Jill. After all, Cid is FFXVIs escape star andyeah hes hot. It’s what we deserve.