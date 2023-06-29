Kevin Spacey appears in a London court to face sexual assault charges





LONDON Kevin Spacey appeared in a London court on Wednesday morning for the start of a week-long trial in which the Oscar-winning actor faces a dozen sex offense charges. The disgraced actor faces charges of offenses that allegedly took place between 2001 and 2013. These include indecent assault and sexual assault and an offense of inducing a person to engaging in penetrative sexual activity without consent, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Spacey, 63, has denied all allegations made against him. The judge, Justice Mark Wall, told the 14 jurors selected in Spaceys’ marathon trial that they must not let media coverage or the fame of the defendants influence their thoughts. Many of you know his name or have seen his films. That doesn’t preclude you from sitting on that jury, he said. Criminal trials in England normally use 12 jurors, but two more have been chosen in case anyone realizes they know an alleged victim or someone else connected to the case. The judge said the trial was to officially begin on Friday morning. What you need to know about the trial Spacey appeared calm as he entered London’s Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday morning.

The disgraced actor faces 12 sex offense charges, all of which he denies, relating to events that allegedly took place from 2001 to 2013.

Spacey first pleaded not guilty last July to five of those charges, four of sexual assault and one of causing a person to engage in sexual activity without their consent.

In January, he pleaded not guilty to seven other sex offense charges, denying a number of alleged sexual assaults against a man from 2001 to 2004. Trial judge Mr. Justice Wall told the 14 selected jurors in Spaceys’ marathon trial that they could not let media coverage or the fame of the defendants influence their thoughts. Many of you know his name or have seen his films. That doesn’t preclude you from sitting on that jury, he said. Criminal trials in England normally use 12 jurors, but two more were chosen in this trial in case anyone realizes they know an alleged victim or someone else connected to the case. The judge also confirmed that the trial will not properly begin until Friday morning. A court artist sketch by Elizabeth Cook shows Spacey appearing at Southwark Crown Court in London today. Elizabeth Cook/AP Spacey stood in the dock to hear the 12 charges against him, a list that took a clerk several minutes to read. The charges relate to allegations of sexual assault and indecent assault against four men between 2001 and 2013, including one count of causing someone to engage in sexual activity involving penetration against his consent, in 2008, which is punishable by life imprisonment. Spacey walks into the courtroom Spacey just walked into the courtroom. The actor sat in one of the lawyers’ benches, not in the dock. Trial expected to last over 4 weeks, will have alternate jurors The trial is now expected to last over four weeks. There are also plans to have alternate jurors due to the planned extension. Spacey will continue to be released on unconditional bail. Spacey enters the courtroom Kevin Spacey entered the courtroom at 10:31 a.m. and entered the dock, the central area where defendants attend trials in English. Dressed in a dark blue suit, light blue shirt and pink tie, he nodded to his attorney and sat down, before patiently waiting for the proceedings to begin. After the entrance of the judge, Judge MarkWall, he stood up to confirm his full name: Kevin Spacey Fowler. The trial, which is expected to last at least four weeks and will test 12 charges against Spacey, will hear a mountain of evidence and will have to go through numerous legal formalities and technical processes. There could be a lot of waiting for him. The trial was supposed to start around 10 a.m. local time (5 a.m. ET), but it doesn’t appear to have started yet. In the minutes leading up to 10 a.m., reporters were still queuing to enter the courtroom. Patrick Smith/NBC News Media from around the world turned out at Southwark Crown Court for the first day of Kevin Spaceys trial a full hour before the hearing began at 10am (5am ET). Photographers, film crews and reporters were all hoping to catch a glimpse of the 63-year-old Oscar-winning actor. Photo: Spacey’s team arrives at court to await the media crowd The actor was accompanied by a team of people when he arrived at Southwark Crown Court in London on Wednesday morning. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images What charges is Spacey facing? Spacey faces 12 sex offense charges related to events that allegedly took place from 2001 to 2013. The actor first pleaded not guilty last July to five of those counts, four of sexual assault and one of inciting a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without their consent. The latter charge carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. In January, he pleaded not guilty to seven other sex offense charges, denying a number of alleged sexual assaults against a man from 2001 to 2004. British judge Mark Wall had agreed to join the seven-count indictment to an earlier five-count indictment. Kevin Spacey appears calm as he arrives at court in London Kevin Spacey appeared calm as he arrived at London’s Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday morning for the start of a four-week trial in which the Oscar-winning actor faces a dozen sex offense charges. Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Spacey, 63, has denied all the allegations. The disgraced actor faces charges of offenses that allegedly took place between 2001 and 2013. These include indecent assault and sexual assault and an offense of inducing a person to engaging in penetrative sexual activity without consent, which carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Chantal Da Silva And patrick smith contributed .

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/world/live-blog/kevin-spacey-trial-live-updates-rcna91550 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos