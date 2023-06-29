Stars of tomorrow 2023: Bilal Hasna (actor) | Features





Since his debut just three years ago, Bilal Hasna has never been offered a role he says sounds like a stereotype. It would have been very different a decade or more ago. It was common to see people of my ethnicity playing terrorists or taxi drivers, notes the Anglo-Palestinian actor. Hasna has already encompassed an impressive lineup of characters over the course of his budding career: an aspiring vigilante in the Disney+ superpower sitcom Extraordinary; a Rider of Rohan in the New Line/Warner Bros anime THE The Lord of the Rings movie The Rohirrim War; a Liverpudlien in his twenties trying to solve the mystery of his missing boyfriend in an upcoming Prime Video show; and the eponymous drag queen protagonist of the romantic drama funded by Amrou Al-Kadhis Film4/BFI Layla. We were seeing more and more roles for young people with marginalized identities, he says. It’s really important. Hasna cites Riz Ahmed as a great hero, particularly in how the actor not only rejected South Asian stereotypes but also moved beyond ethnically authentic roles in roles such as sound of metals directing as a hard of hearing rock drummer There’s no indication that it has to be played by a British South Asian actor, is there? This is certainly the case with Kash in Extraordinary, a big role in a show that means the absolute world for Hasna. It was her first big screen role after graduating from Cambridge University in 2020 with a degree in English Literature and no formal training in acting. But by then the London-born actor had made an impact with his solo show For a Palestinian (co-written with Aaron Kilercioglu), suggesting that his ambitions go beyond acting. Obviously, I wrote the play, but I would also like to try my hand at directing, he says. More immediately, Hasna is thrilled that people are seeing Layla. It’s a film about queer joy, he explains. A celebration of queer authenticity and freedom and self-acceptance. Hasna feels lucky to have been able to portray someone like Layla alongside all of her other diverse roles in such a short time. I feel very lucky not to have been pigeonholed, he says. I just want to keep doing the best and most varied work possible. I am so eager and eager to keep learning and growing. Contact: Maya Hambro, insight management and production

