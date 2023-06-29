Pak actress Hania Aamir dresses in yellow for Eid-ul-Adha. See the pictures





Ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, Pakistani actress Hania Aamir shared a bunch of beautiful photos in her new outfit. She took to Instagram to gift her fans with the new photos and wish them the festival. (Also read: Hania Aamir’s Best Ethnic Looks) Hania Aamir is all dressed up for Eid-ul-Adha. The photos show Hania frolicking in a beautiful garden, dressed in a bright yellow outfit. She also wears gold earrings and has tied her hair in a bun. Sharing the photos, she promoted a clothing brand and wrote: Wearing @shopatziva today to ring in the Eid festivities. They are offering a flat 30% off this Eid, so hurry up and grab your favorite outfits before the stock runs out. Fans of the actor loved his new look. Pakistan me ab 4 chand lag gaye Yellow me wallah bhot pyari lag rhi hai aap Mashallah (Pakistan looks even better now. You look so cute in yellow), wrote a fan. Soooooo prettyyyyyyy, wrote another. That smile is one in a million, wrote another. A fan wrote, Because you are so beautiful hala. Hamza ki yaad aa gyi (reminds me of Hamza). Recently, Hania made headlines in India by dancing to RRR’s Oscar-winning song Naatu Naatu at a friend’s wedding. She wore sneakers with her traditional outfit and danced hard. Hania is best known for her shows Mere Humsafar and Mujhe Pyaar Hua Tha. In an interview with Something Haute, Hania said of social media: The time I arrived, I don’t think anyone used Instagram that much. It was just me going crazy on Instagram, putting up all sorts of things. You can say you should have known better, I figured it out after several hits. I never realized I was popular until I trended on Twitter for something I couldn’t even remember. Then you realize how much people look at you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/tv/pakistani-actress-hania-aamir-decks-up-in-yellow-for-eid-ul-adha-see-pics-101687928601155.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos