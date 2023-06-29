‘Santa Barbara’ and ‘All The Presidents Men’ actor Nicolas Coster has died





Nicolas Coster, a soap opera star who also appeared in dozens of television series and the movie All the Presidents Men, has died, according to a spokesperson for the actor. His age was not disclosed. It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Nicolas Coster on the evening of June 26, 2023, the spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News on June 27. A veteran of a dozen Broadway shows, Coster is known to TV viewers and soap operas for his role as Lionel Lockridge on the NBC soap opera Santa Barbara. The role earned him four Daytime Emmy Award nominations between 1986 and 1992. He also appeared in Another World, As the World Turns, All My Children and One Life To Live. Nicolas Coster with “Santa Barbara” co-star Judith McConnell in Los Angeles in the mid-1980s. William Nation/Sygma via Getty Images Coster would win a Daytime Emmy Award for playing Jack Madison in The Bay, according to Variety. Actor A Martinez, who starred with Coster in Santa Barbara, mourned his loss. He was an accomplished actor, equally gifted on stage and in front of a camera, Martinez writes on facebook. It was an honor to work in a company with him, and I will always cherish his friendship and his strengths as a professional, he added. Coster (front) with Robert Redford in “All the Presidents Men.” Photo by Alay In addition to his daytime television work, Coster made guest appearances on several primetime shows, including a recurring role as David Warner, the father of wealthy and arrogant teenager Blair on The Facts of Life. . He also had recurring roles on Dallas and 3rd Rock from the Sun. Coster has also guest-starred on over 60 shows including Law & Order, Simon & Simon, Beverly Hills, 90210, Matlock, MacGyver, Whos the Boss?, Knight Rider, Coach, Cold Case, Star Trek: The Next Generation and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman. Coster also left his mark in film, with his first on-screen credit of any kind in 1953’s Titanic, according to IMDB. He would go on to appear in over three dozen films, including All the President’s Men, The Electric Horseman, Reds, Little Darlings, MacArthur, Betsys Wedding and Big Business. Costers’ last screen credit was an episode of ABC’s The Rookie: Feds, which aired in March, according to IMDB.

