What’s new on Prime Video in July 2023 | Entertainment

First video And Amazon free are keeping things fresh in July with the return of fan-favorite titles and the arrival of new shows that are sure to entertain.
And on Freevee, don’t miss the opportunity to stream Prime Originals, including Summer Forever: The Hamptons And The wheel of time. Below, learn more about the titles coming to platforms this summer.
Available to stream on Prime Video:
Bill and Teds’ fake trip
Ghosts of girlfriends past
Harley Davidson and the Marlboro Man
It’s a pretty funny story
Jesse Stone: Death in Heaven
Jesse Stone: Night Passage
Legally Blonde 2: red, white and blonde
Lemony Snicket, A Series of Unfortunate Events
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford
prosecution witness
MasterChef Mexico Junior: S1-2
*Insiders (First original video)
*The Horror of Dolores Roach (First original video)
Sweeney Todd with a side of salsa! Justine Machado (One day at a time) titles this twisted eight-episode adaptation of the hit podcast about one woman’s descent into a bloody foodie nightmare. After 16 years in prison, Dolores returns home to gentrified Washington Heights in New York City and reunites with her boyfriend Luis (Alexander Hernandez), an empanada shop manager. Having developed a knack for solving people’s problems in prison, Dolores accepts his offer to run a massage parlor under the store, but the plan becomes complicated when their scummy owner (Marc Maron) crosses the line, leaving Dolores with a mess and new meat on Luis’ menu. It’s a delightful turn from Machado, sinking into the role. My favorite part is its absolute rawness, she rightly adds. I feel so free to play with her. Damien Holbrook
*The summer I became pretty: Season 2 (Prime Video Original)
This New England seaside drama based on Jenny Hans’ hit young adult series returns for its second season, starting with three episodes as of the premiere date. Teenage Lovesick Belly (Lola Tung) still feels butterflies for the two Fisher brothers brooding Conrad (Christopher Briney) and flirty Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno) and I don’t know which one to choose. While they sort this out (hopefully!), Kyra Sedgwick And Elsie Fisher also join the series in undisclosed roles.
* Surf Girls Hawaii (First original video)
*Good Omens: Season 2 (Prime Video Original)
*Novel (First original video)
Available to stream on Amazon Freevee (available for free, no Prime subscription required):
Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold
Bridget Jones: The limit of reason
Fast times at Ridgemont High
I love you Philip Morris
Follow the Joneses
Madagascar 3: the most wanted in Europe
O brother, where are you?
Scott Pilgrim vs the World
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Thunderbolt and Lightfoot
Where are you going Bernadette
Forever Summer: The Hamptons (First original video)
Meet the youngest cousin of Cheerreality hit summer house. Twelve fresh-faced college-aged young adults (like Avery Solomon and Emelye Ender, above) spend the hottest time of the year working and playing in rich kid’s paradise, the Hamptons, in this drama reality TV. Locals and newcomers clash, pool parties splash, and all eight episodes are available to stream now on Prime Video.
Gary and his demons: Season 1-2
wheel of time (First original video)
Robert Jordan’s epic fantasy novels come to life in this ambitious adaptation. It features Rosamund pike as a member of a magical group of female channelers tasked with protecting the world. The first season of the original Prime Video available until Sunday August 13 on Freevee sees Pikes Moiraine lead five young villagers on a quest after learning that one of them may hold the key to defeating an undying evil or do so. revive.
The Twilight Saga: The New Moon
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2
*Almost heaven: Season 2 (Amazon Freevee Original)
Kung Fu Panda: The Secrets of the Scroll