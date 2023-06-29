Watch Bollywood Lust Stories

Boy meets girl, sparks fly, eternal wishes are sung, obstacles are overcome, and the all-important forever happiness is fulfilled.

Every second story in Bollywood is a love story.

But few stop focusing on purely carnal pleasures in a relationship.

In Lust Stories 2four filmmakers prioritize lust over love to tell four stories of sexual empowerment and evolution starring Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Tilotamma Shome and Tamannaah Bhatia.

In the meantime, Love Verma examines how one of the seven primary human emotions is typically handled in Hindi films.

Murder

In this sultry Hollywood rip-off Unfaithful, the passionate affair of an ill-married woman with her ex has disastrous consequences. But what audiences remember best are its groovy soundtrack and unapologetic display of sexual desires in the steamy chemistry of Emraan Hashmi and Mallika Sherawat.

Body

Yeh jism pyaar karna nahi jaanta. Yeh jaanta hai sirf bhookh, jism ki bhookh.

Bipasha Basu’s sexy escape spins opposite debutant John Abraham in another alluring musical based on a Hollywood thriller (body heat) makes his lustful intentions amply clear.

Lust stories

A teacher’s transgressions, a maid’s desires, a middle-aged woman’s disenchantment, a bride’s libido find expression in the diverse stories of Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee and Karan Johar as they come together to show the face of lust in this Netflix anthology.

Goliyon Ka Raas-Leela: Ram Leela

The racy and raunchy camaraderie of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone sees Romeo and Juliet’s age-old love affair in a lustful light.

Aïtraaz

Priyanka Chopra suffers the legal side effects of lust when she sexually forces herself on her ex-boyfriend, played by Akshay Kumar, in this Disclosure.

Manmarziyaan

Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu’s fyaar currencies make his lust before fundas love rather evident in Anurag Kashyap’s grip Hum Dil From Chuke Sanam territory.

Gehraiyaan

Lines are blurred and boundaries are crossed as Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi give in to their wildest impulses that ensue in sublime seduction and rambunctious developments in Shakun Batra’s volatile adult drama.

Aiya

Why should men do all the fantasy? Rani Mukerji bolsters the female gaze in the lustful excesses of her cheeky cravings for the super-sculpted Prithviraj.

Hunter

The path from lust to love finds unique and authentic expression in Gulshan Devaiah’s journey from sex addict to happily married.

Daoud

Hunky Sanjay Dutt and svelte Urmila Matondkar’s quirky and eccentric equation can barely hide their repressed desire for each other, an attribute Daoud is quick to document in the imaginatively choreographed song and dance sequences.

Pati Patni Aur Woh

According to Pati Patni Aur Woh frankly, wandering eye syndrome stems from the deep-rooted lust of a married man, craving unattached pleasure no matter how wonderful the better half is. In his all-new remake, Kartik Aaryan’s boring office guy lusts after Ananya Pandey’s skilful townswoman, much to the disappointment of his plucky wife Bhumi Pednekar.

NO ENTRANCE

A suspicious wife, a bewildered husband, a pretty young thing appearing out of nowhere to sizzle things up once again form the heart of Anees Bazmee’s insane comedy.

The dirty picture

Few have described lust as a full-bodied emotion with as much heart as Vidya Balan’s dazzling effort in The dirty picture.

Chaahat

Remember when Shah Rukh Khan was the recipient of Ramya’s toxic lust in Mahesh Bhatt’s gory, over-the-top film Chaahat?

Maya Memsab

King Khan appeared far more in control as the young adventure stoked the still unfulfilled desires of a married woman in Ketan Mehta. Mrs. Bovaire adaptation.

players’ players

Cougar couples are rare in Bollywood. In a welcome change, Akshay Kumar and Rekha are coming together personally in their bid to prove ‘Into the Night, No Control’.

Chili Masala

Ranjeet, Prem Chopra, Amrish Puri, Gulshan Grover, Bollywood has spread lust in its most lustful and repulsive avatars, but few antagonists can match the realistic threat of Naseeruddin Shah’s relentless bully consumed by inappropriate emotion towards the woman from the village of Smita Patil in Masala pepper.

shukeen

Old men can feel lust too, albeit of the humorous and harmless kind under the benign vision of Basu Chaterjee and the comedic prowess of Ashok Kumar, Utpal Dutt and AK Hangal.

thin

Bindu’s one-of-a-kind and unusual for his time outing as a nymphomaniac preying on gullible young men enjoys an important little corner in Bollywood history.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram

Raj Kapoor’s propensity for Peeping Toms is evident in his films of Sangam And mera naam joker For Ram Teri Ganga Maili And Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

The powerful lust in Shashi Kapoor’s eyes as he watches Zeenat Aman under a waterfall is hard to miss.