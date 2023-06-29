British actor Julian Sands found dead, months after his disappearance in the California mountains

Most of the skeletal human remains found by hikers on June 25 in the area where Sands disappeared were positively identified by the San Bernardino County coroner as belonging to the actor, the county sheriff’s department said.

The manner in which he died is under investigation, pending further test results, the department said in a statement.

Sands, an outdoor and mountaineering enthusiast, was reported missing on January 13, after hiking alone earlier in the day in the Baldy Bowl area of ​​the San Gabriel Mountains, about 80 km north -east of Los Angeles.

The large sloping area below the ridge of Mount Baldy is a popular destination for skiers, mountaineers and backpackers. But authorities then warned that heavy snowfall after weeks of winter storms had made the area unsafe for outdoor recreation. Nighttime temperatures dipped into the mid-20s Fahrenheit (4 to minus 4 Celsius) that week.

A search party organized at the time was withdrawn 24 hours later due to avalanche hazard and poor trail conditions. According to the sheriff’s department, several subsequent searches were empty-handed, including a major sweep conducted days before Sands’ remains were finally found in the Mount Baldy wilderness.

Cellphone signals detected on Sunday, January 15, had shown Sands heading for the crest of Mount Baldy, apparently the latest indication that he was still on the move, the sheriff’s department reported at the time.

A statement from Sands’ family released by the Sheriff’s Department on June 21, after the agency’s last search but before his remains were found, thanked search teams for their efforts and sounded a note of resignation. as to his fate.

“We continue to hold Julian in our hearts with fond memories of him as a wonderful father, husband, explorer, lover of the natural world and the arts, and an original and collaborative performer,” the statement read.

Sands, in a 2020 interview with The Guardian newspaper, described himself as happiest when he was “near a mountain peak on a glorious cold morning”. He also recalled a brush with death on a climb in the Andes in the early 1990s when he was caught in a storm above 20,000 feet (6,000 meters) with three other people. .

“We were all in a really bad place,” he said. “Some of our loved ones perished. We were lucky.”

ROMANCE AND HORROR

Born in England as the third of five boys and educated at Lord Wandsworth College in Hampshire, Sands began his career with supporting roles in films such as ‘Oxford Blues’, appearing as the romantic rival to lead character Rob Lowe, and “The Killing Fields”. “, playing a young war correspondent in Cambodia.

Sands moved to California in the 1980s after the success of “A Room with a View,” an Edwardian period romance in which he starred opposite Helena Bonham Carter.

Based on EM Forster’s 1908 novel of the same title and set in England and Italy, the 1985 film was nominated for eight Academy Awards, including Best Picture. It won Oscars for Best Adapted Screenplay, Art Direction and Costume Design.

Developing a knack for the horror genre, Sands also starred as a son of Satan in the 1989 supernatural thriller “Warlock” and its sequel “Warlock: The Armageddon.” He played a spider expert in the 1990 creepy comedy “Arachnophobia,” a twisted, obsessed surgeon in 1993’s “Boxing Helena,” and the title role in the 1998 film version of “The Phantom of the Opera.” “.

Other films include ‘Leaving Las Vegas’, ‘Naked Lunch’ and the English language remake of ‘The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo’. He also appeared on more than two dozen television shows, including “Smallville” as Superman’s biological father, Jor-El.

In recent years, Sands has found success appearing in solo shows reciting the poetry of Harold Pinter, John Keats and Percy Shelley, the latter of whom he starred in the 1986 psychological thriller “Gothic.”

Although he never got nominated for an Oscar, Sands dated Jodie Foster and was her escort to the 1989 Oscars the night she won her first best actress statuette for “The Accused.” The two co-starred in the little-seen 1987 independent film “Siesta.”

But the outdoors, and mountaineering in particular, remained a lifelong obsession.

As quoted in a 2020 interview with Thrive Global, a company founded by Arianna Huffington, Sands said escalation was not about ego or “heroic grand sprint for the top” but rather “of pleading, sacrifice and humility”.

“It’s not so much a celebration of yourself as it is the eradication of self-awareness. And so on these walks you lose yourself, you become a vessel of energy in harmony, hopefully, with your environment.”

He is survived by his second wife, Evgenia Citkowitz, journalist, with whom he had two daughters. He also had a son by his first wife, journalist Sarah Harvey.

Catch all the trade news, market news, breaking news and latest updates on Live Mint. Download the Mint News app to get daily market updates. More less

Updated: Jun 29, 2023, 07:14 IST