Madonna Rushed to ICU and Postpones Upcoming Greatest Hits Tour! | Entertainment

Madonna has postponed her upcoming greatest hits tour after she was struck down with a serious bacterial infection which led to her being rushed to hospital.
Queen of Pops manager, 64, Guy Oseary, 50, took to Instagram on Wednesday (28.06.23) to tell fans they had been in an intensive care unit for several days with information indicating that she had been found unconscious and needed to be intubated by doctors.
He said: On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in intensive care.
Her health is improving, but she is still under medical care.
Guy added that Madonna’s team expected her to make a full recovery, but said they were suspending all engagements, including Madonna’s highly anticipated Celebration tour.
He also promised fans more information and rescheduled tour dates would follow soon, adding, “We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for the rescheduled shows.
Madonna was treated at a New York hospital on Saturday (6/24/23), according to Page Six.
The outlet said a source told them the Material Girl singer was intubated for at least one night before having the tube removed, but is now alert and recovering.
He added: His daughter Lourdes Leon was also said to be by his side throughout the ordeal.
Madonna announced earlier this year that she would be launching her Celebration Tour in honor of the 40th anniversary of her music career.
Her 84-date global shows were scheduled to start on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, and she regularly updated fans by sharing images and videos from her rehearsals online.
Madonna’s illness comes days after she greeted her twin daughters Kweens at the primary school graduation.
She marked Stella and Esteres, 10,’s big day by sharing a photo of the couple on her Instagram Stories showing them smiling and holding two bouquets of flowers.
Madonna captioned the image of her daughters wearing caps and blue dresses: 2 Kweens!!!! Happy graduating!
Stella and Estere are the Material Girls singer’s youngest children, whom she adopted from Malawi six years ago.
She also has daughters Lourdes, 26, and Chifundo, 17, and sons Rocco, 22, and David, 17.
Madonna adopted David and Mercy from Malawi in 2008 and 2009, and she had Lourdes with ex-partner Carlos Leon, 56, and Rocco with ex-husband, 54-year-old director Guy Ritchie.
Madonna recently told Variety that it was difficult growing up with her as a mother.
She added: Growing up with a mother like me is a challenge. It was the toughest, toughest battle.
Because whoever you are, having children and raising them is a work of art.
And nobody gives you a manual. You must learn from your mistakes.
It is a job that requires a lot of time. And it’s exhausting because there is never any rest.
In one of her latest set of Instagram snaps showing her getting ready for the Celebration concerts, Madonna said: Calm before the storm.
The singer who first entered the US Billboard Hot 100 with 1983s Holiday last July said how much she can’t wait to get back on stage: I want to go on tour again. I am a stage creature. This is my happy place.