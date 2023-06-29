Entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Nikhil Siddhartha on Spy, Karthikeya 2 hits; Said “Bollywood is not connected to its audience”
Nikhil Siddhartha is a young rising star of Telugu cinema. The actor, who started his Happy Days journey in the film industry, blazed a trail as a pan-Indian star with his recent blockbuster Karthikeya 2. Now he is coming back to the big screen with another pan-Indian film Spy, based on Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. As the film was released today, the actor caught up with Pinkvilla in an exclusive chat and opened up about Spy, the success of Karthikeya 2, the pan-India market, and more.
When asked about the connection between freedom fighter Subhash Chandra Bose and the film, Nikhil explained, “It’s not a biopic but just some incidents from Netaji’s film, his disappearance, some unknown facts , and more. We talk about the incidents that happened around Independence or Netaji is explored.” Directed by editor Garry BH, making his debut, Rana Daggubati appears in a cameo and the film also stars Abhinav Gomatam, Iswarya Menon, Aryan Rajesh and Sanya Thakur.
The actor added, as in all films, that he is also afraid of Spy, but states that there will be no controversy as it is a clean film. He also mentioned that Spyis was going to be a wholesome family artist. “As in every movie, I had my own set of fears. But the movie only shows the truth of Netaji holding the facts and not altering the history. The movie is based on some of the important events that took place. place in his life and has an underlying message. We have a clean U/A certificate with no censorship cuts as well, so there won’t be any controversy. If you watch the movie, you’ll understand,” said the actor when asked if he had any apprehensions on the subject and how the public will take it.
He’s super excited about Spy because it’s the first movie in the spy thriller genre. He said he had been a Jason Bourne fan and wanted to do a spy thriller. “It’s a genre that I’ve always been a fan of. Ever since I saw Jason Bourne, Mission Impossible and all those movies, I’ve always dreamed of doing a spy thriller playing someone who protects the country. This movie has a lot of twists and it’s a perfect blend of history and thriller.” Nikhil Siddhartha plays the role of a spy on a mission to retrieve the documents and also avenge his brother’s death.
Watch the Nikhil Siddhartha SPY trailer below
Karthikeya 2 succeeds and Southern films overtake Bollywood
Nikhil Siddhartha was one such actor along with Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun who brought Telugu cinema to the audience in the North with Karthikeya 2. The film received immense response from the audience. Sharing his thoughts, the actor said, “I am grateful to represent Telugu cinema and I have received so much love from the audience. We did not expect people from North India, especially Hindi speaking region, go own this movie. But since then, I have only worked to be better with each of my movies. I don’t want to take the love of the public lightly. The actor of 38 years also added that with the pressure, he also had a responsibility to meet the expectations of his fans.
For the uninitiated, actor Karthikeya’s film 2, released last year, faced the box office with biggies like Aamir Khan’s Lal Singh Chaddha and Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan and came out on top . The film did extremely well and also set Hinid box office records. When asked to share his thoughts on the debate over whether South has overtaken Bollywood with films like RRR, Pushpa, Karthikeya 2, and more, he replied, “See, I’m not here to criticize a movie, but I think Bollywood is not connected to its audience. In the South, stars and producers are very rooted and connected to regional audiences and make movies accordingly. Commercial movies in Bollywood don’t understand this what the audience wants. Here in the South, we know what the audience wants and what they expect and that may be a key factor.”
16 years of travel, calls his wife “lucky charm”
It was a ride for Nikhil for 16 years in the Telugu film industry as an actor, looking back on his journey, he laughed and said, “My journey has been a roller coaster ride. Coming from a background non filmic despite some hiccups i made it i feel you know it’s so important to survive and not give up even in this movie there is dialogue that the person who has the ability to surviving the odds is the winner. And I think I’ve been doing that for 16 years now.”
However, Nikhil also believes that apart from his hard work, his wife Pallavi Varma has been the lucky charm of his life. The actor, who married during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, has enjoyed a joyous personal and professional life. He concluded, yes, I believe she is my lucky charm. since we got married, she has remained a pillar of support. And I feel like I’m married too because nothing has changed in life. And, because of Spy’s back-to-back promotions, I couldn’t give her time and she understands that.”
