Bhumi Pednekar spotted with her alleged boyfriend at the airport. Watch | Bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar was spotted with her alleged boyfriend at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. The mystery man is Yash Kataria, a builder who is friends with other Bollywood celebrities like Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani and others as well. The two have been linked after they were spotted at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception in Mumbai. Read also : Bhumi Pednekar supports same-sex marriage in India, says she’s ‘an ally of the community’ Bhumi Pednekar (right) and her alleged boyfriend at Mumbai airport on Wednesday. (Viral Bhayani)

Bhumi and Yash at Mumbai airport

A paparazzo shared a video of Bhumi and Yash from the airport. It shows Bhumi walking towards the parking lot while keeping a low profile. Yash is also seen walking separately on the way to the car. The two are then seated in the same car in the parking lot. While Bhumi is seen in a black sweatshirt and white sweatpants, Yash is seen in a graphic white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Many have tried to post negative comments about Bhumi. However, one of her fans said in her defense: people need to understand that not everyone falls in love with looks and money. A fan also wrote, I think they look good as a couple.

Who is Yash Kataria?

According to a DNA report, Yash was spotted seeing Bhumi at the reception of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani. The video was later deleted from the internet, however. Bhumi and Yash follow each other on Instagram. Yash is a builder.

Bhumi’s movies

Bhumi was recently seen in Sudhir Misha’s Afwaah. Before that, she was seen in Bheed and Govinda Naam Mera.

Bhumi will next be seen opposite Arjun Kapoor in The Ladykiller. The film tells the story of a small-town playboy who falls in love with a “self-destructive beauty” as they embark on a whirlwind romance. She also has a romantic comedy titled Meri Patna Ka Remake, alongside Arjun and Rakul Preet Singh. She has another movie called Bhakshak in her chat.

Bhumi on his choice of roles

Bhumi is known for her variety of roles. She said in an interview last month that she does not participate in any races. She told ANI, I will never fall into the rut of following the standard to be a leading woman in this industry. I’m aware that I’m breaking the rule as to how leading ladies have been on screen and I love that. People will only remember me for the work I do on screen. So it’s very important to me to choose films that I think are trying to say something new or aim to do something extremely disruptive.