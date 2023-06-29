Jaya Bachchan Trolled For Praising Aishwarya Rai Bachchan For Standing Behind And Being Silent In Old Video, Irate Netizens Say Deleting Women Is A Winning Story





Jaya Bachchan has made a special place in everyone’s hearts with her sweet and hard-hitting performances in movies like Mili, Guddi, Abhimaan and more. However, people have been able to see her other side, which is quite strict and disciplined, in recent years when paparazzi culture has come into play. As a politician, the actress is quite blunt when it comes to saying what ‘she thinks and doesn’t give two cents on what others may think. She once spoke candidly about her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Although she praised her in every way, it did not sit well with netizens. Scroll down to find out what were talking about. During an episode of Koffee With Karan, Jaya Bachchan spoke in detail about her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. She said, she’s such a big star herself. But when we’re all together, I’ve never seen her push herself. I like this quality. I like that she stands behind. She is calm, she listens and she understands everything. And another beautiful thing is that it fits so well. Karan Johar asked, In the family? and the actress replied, Yes, not just in the family. She knows they’re family, they’re good friends, and that’s how we’re meant to be. And I think she’s fine. Karan Johar asked if she was the ideal Mrs. Abhishek Bachchan, and Jaya Bachchan replied, I think she was. While all of this was sure to be said with good vibes and intent, it didn’t sit well with netizens. An Instagram page called Bollywood Corner shared the interview clip and here is what users said – Imagine that coming from a celebrity family. I mean seriously Even my own MIL has no such expectations of me! Jaya Bachchan sounds like a SAAS from Ekta Kapoor Serials Typical MIL. Keep quiet, don’t talk much, stay behind. Stand behind! They supported Miss World and they are proud of it lol! The suppression of women is a victorious story in patriarchal society! On the right, we can’t handle outspoken women in our society. Wali of the Bhabhi Complex He is so rich that even the poor can be poor. Looks like she herself is too small to stand behind. Ideal Ms. Abhishek Bachchan! She has her own name and identity! How can you narrow down the identity of a woman she married to that too for someone with the stature and accomplishments of Aishwarya Rais! What do you think of Jaya Bachchan’s opinion of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan? Let us know and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi. Must read: When Sonu Nigam rated AR Rahman A 2 out of 10 as a singer and Mika Singh A 1, netizens say Hey Sonu, what’s your Oscar color Follow us: Facebook | instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News

