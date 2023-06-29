‘Only Salman Khan and Karan Johar helped me’: Mithun Chakraborty’s son Mimoh on those who supported him as Bollywood turned his back on him





Actor Mimoh ChakrabortiBollywood legend’s son Mithun Chakraborti, expressed his gratitude to Salman Khan and Karan Johar for doing everything possible to help him in his career, at a time when the industry had turned its back on him. Mimoh debuted as a lead actor in 2008, but his career didn’t take off. He last appeared in a supporting role in Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s starring Jogira Sara Ra Ra. In an interview with Bollywood Helpline, Mimoh opened up about his struggles and admitted that he used to ask his parents to say a good word for him with their industry friends. He said sometimes people respond, but most of the time they don’t. Salman and Karan, however, were among the only bigwigs in the industry to lend him a hand. He said, “Salman Bhai and Karan Johar, they were the only two who really helped me. Salman Bhai loves dad very much, and every time I text him asking if I can meet him, he says “aaja, come on”. I go relax with him, he sits with me, gives me a lot of good advice. I don’t want to say how much (he did for me), but he did a lot for me. Unfortunately, these projects never started…” Mimo continued:Karan Johar went out of his way to help me and Namashi, my brother. He introduced me to so many people, put me in touch with so many people and agencies. These two have really done their best, but the rest is up to fate. Mimoh debuted with the film Jimmy, which was a critical and commercial hit. He said that immediately after the film’s debut, several other projects he had signed on to were cancelled. But he followed up with the movie Haunted 3D, which did well commercially, but did nothing for Mimoh’s career.

