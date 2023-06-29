Star Wars would have chosen the first transgender actor

The Star Wars franchise has its very first transgender actor, who will star in the upcoming spin-off series The Acolyte.

According DisneyDining.comAbigail Thorn has been cast as Ensign Eurus in the upcoming Disney+ series alongside Amandla Stenberg, Jodie Turner-Smith, Dafne Keen and others.

Thorn has yet to publicly confirm the news. NME has reached out to Disney+ for comment.

Thorn is a British actress, screenwriter and director who produces the YouTube channel Philosophy Tube. His recent work includes the piece The prince.

In October 2021, she came out as a transgender woman, sharing her new name, pronouns and story on her YouTube channel.

The Acolytedirected byRussian dollco-creator Leslye Headland, is described as a mystery thriller set in the final days of the High Republic era, a period set roughly 200 years before the events ofStar Wars: The Phantom Menace.

The series joins an extensive list of Star Wars TV shows, including Obi Wan Kenobi, Andor And The Mandalorian see the list here.

A TV series for LandoCalrissian, originally portrayed by Billy Dee Williams and later by Donald GloverinSolo: A Star Wars Storywas alsoannouncementin 2020 from director and screenwriter Justin Simien (Dear Whites).

Although details about the project have since been scarce, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy acknowledged the series in an interview withGamesRadarin May 2022, saying they are still talking aboutlandowith Donald Glover.

In other news, Andor was supposed to pitch the franchises for the first-ever F-bomb, but it ended up being turned down by Disney, while Pedro Pascal revealed he’s no longer appearing on set for The Mandalorian.