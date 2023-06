This week in Bollywood | FilmInk

In theaters June 29 Continue Jatta 3 | Movies Forums | Punjabi You probably come across some familiar faces in the relatively small Punjabi film industry, which makes them look like new versions of the same story. Additionally, the film industry tends to merge with the music industry, with many of Punjab’s most in-demand musical artists also major players in the region. Nothing Too Unique About Punjab’s Latest Tent Pole Continue Jatta 3reminiscent of sassy British films of the 60s in title and commercial aspirations. The film stars golden girl Sonam Bajwa, as well as superstar singer/actor/producer Gippy Grewal, who starred in all three Carry is Jatta movies. Carry on Jatta 3 follows lawyer Dhillon’s son, Jass, who is in love with Meet. However, his brothers argue with Adv. Dhillon, and therefore he rejects Meet’s hand in marriage. Gurpreet Ghuggi, who has been a pillar of the Punjabi industry since its inception, is a particular actor to watch in the film. Satya Prem Ki Katha | Mind-blowing movies | Hindi Satya Prem Ki Katha tells the story of an aimless man who pursues the inaccessible daughter of a wealthy businessman. Even the logline is admirably on the nose: Satyaprem aka Sattu is a goofy, kind-hearted, good-for-nothing boy in his early to mid-thirties who is eager to marry Katha but is also aware that the girl is way out of his league. With a slight twist, in that the parents agree to the marriage, Satya Prem Ki Katha seems like a simple cookie-cutter Bollywood movie. That’s not too bad, considering you’ll get your fair share of big music tracks. However, if you miss this one, there will probably be something similar to come, Earth Men| MKS Talkies | Tamil When Tamil cinemas superstar Danush claimed theaters would burst when audiences see Motherit immediately made it one of the most anticipated South Indian films of the year. The director, Mari Selvaraj, has only two films to his credit, both of which were commercial successes and critical acclaim. Mother tells the story of an outsider from a community exploited by the most influential man in town, who also has the support of the authorities. AR Rahman, the Oscar-winning composer of Slumdog Millionaireprovides the moving soundtrack. In theaters June 30 Madhura Manohara Moham Dream Screens International | Malayalam Costume designer Stephy Zaviour (Lord Livingstone 7000 Kandi) made his directing debut with Madhura Manohara Mohama simple family drama spiced up with moments of humor. In the town of Kumbazha, the lives of Manu and Meera’s family are forever turned upside down by an unexpected truth. As the steadfast foundation crumbles, they embark on a tumultuous journey, defying societal norms. While there are enough intriguing story elements in the film (namely the exploration of the caste system in Kerala), this one would probably be worth watching simply because of Zaviours’ potential ( she’s only 31!) As a storyteller.

