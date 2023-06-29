Entertainment
Who is David Corenswet? Meet the actor who replaced Henry Cavill as the new Superman
- David Corenswet will replace Henry Cavill in Superman: Legacy in 2025
- This despite the fact that the actor has never played a leading role in a major production before.
- So who is he and where have you seen him before?
It has been announced that the new Superman, in Superman: Legacy, replacing Henry Cavill is David Corenswet.
He’ll be joined in Rachel Brosnahan’s upcoming film as Lois Lane, and we’ll get to see the new stars in the summer of 2025.
This comes after Cavill announced his abrupt departure from DC Studios in December 2022 after new bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran opted to shake things up.
Corenswet is a younger incarnation of the Man of Steel, but he’s never had a starring role in a major production before this one.
So who is he and where have you seen him before?
David Corenswet is the new Superman, replacing Henry Cavill for the 2025 film Superman: Legacy
Cavill announced his abrupt departure from DC Studios in December 2022
DC Studios bosses James Gunn (left) and Peter Safran (right) have defended their decision not to bring back Henry Cavill as Superman in the DC Universe reboot
Who is David Corenswet?
David Corenswet was born on July 2, 1993 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
He has a sister, Amy, and both parents are lawyers, although his father was a stage actor in New York for many years before changing professions.
Corenswet graduated from Shipley School, where he studied acting, in 2016.
However, he had already acted as a child in several theatrical productions before achieving this qualification in his twenties.
What has David Corenswet been into?
When he was still a young boy, Corenswet was in a range of stage shows, including productions of Macbeth, La Vie En Bleu and All My Sons.
Before turning 20, he wrote and starred in the 2011 short film Follow Chase.
His most notable appearances began after graduation when he appeared on the television series House of Cards and Elementary as a single star.
He played a key role in Netflix’s The Politician in 2019 – as River Barkley – where he was joined by Ben Platt and Gwyneth Paltrow.
More recently, Corenswet was in 2022 romantic comedy Look Both Ways as Jake, and was the projectionist for American slasher Pearl the same year.
Corenswet played the projectionist in the 2022 slasher Pearl
In addition to being lined up for 2025’s Superman Legacy, Corenswet is also set to appear on Apple TV’s Lady In The Lake with Natalie Portman, and is cast alongside Daisy Edgar Jones for the 2024 film Twisters.
Why did DC get rid of Henry Cavill?
Cavill was set to make cameos as Superman in Black Adam and The Flash, and teased his appearance in the former in October 2022.
But within two months he had to back out, as he was let go by new DC Studios bosses Gunn and Safran.
The confusion was apparently the result of promises made by former DC bosses, which their successors did not plan to keep.
Gunn and Safran set out to create a cohesive DC Universe after the studio became the property of Warner Bros. Discovery.
Superman: Legacy is set to usher in this new era of DC when it releases.
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
