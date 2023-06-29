Hollywood braces for ‘double strike’ as cast deadline approaches

Actors and screenwriters are demanding big pay rises to stave off inflation, and a bigger share of the profits every time a movie or TV show they’ve starred in is seen again (VALERIE MACON)

Hollywood’s summer of discontent could escalate significantly this weekend, with actors set to join writers in a massive “double strike” that would shut down nearly all American film and TV production.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) is locked in last-minute negotiations with Netflix and Disney, with the deadline fast approaching at midnight Friday (0700 GMT Saturday).

The union’s 160,000 actors and performers – from stars to extras – have pre-approved industrial action if a deal is not reached in time.

If the negotiators walk away, it will be the first time that all Hollywood actors and writers have been on strike simultaneously since 1960, when actor (and future US president) Ronald Reagan led a showdown that ultimately forced the studios to make major concessions.

Like the writers, who have already spent nine weeks on the picket lines, the actors are demanding higher salaries to counter inflation and guarantees for their future livelihoods.

Rebecca Metz, who starred in FX’s ‘Better Things’ and Showtime’s ‘Shameless’, told AFP it’s “enormously harder” for actors – even established ones – to make a living in Hollywood these days. -this.

“People who aren’t in this industry, and even some who are, vastly overestimate how much money actors make — you just assume that if you see someone on TV they must be rich,” he said. Metz.

“But that has absolutely not been the case in recent years.

“I know a lot of people at my level who are taking second jobs, trying to find ways to stay afloat until hopefully things pick up.”

– ‘Small fraction’ –

In addition to salaries when they’re actively working, actors earn payments called “residuals” whenever a movie or show they starred in airs on the network or cable, which is especially helpful when performers are between two projects.

But today, streamers like Netflix and Disney+ don’t disclose viewership numbers for their shows and charge the same paltry flat rate for everything on their platforms, no matter how popular.

“I’ve seen my residuals go down over the past 10 to 15 years” to a “tiny fraction” of what they once were, Metz said.

“When we’re not working for a good period of time, all of a sudden we’re worried about being able to qualify for our health insurance.”

No one can currently guess whether a strike will continue. A media blackout on the talks was imposed by both sides.

Last Friday, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher posted a video message informing members of “extremely productive negotiations” and promising a “founding agreement”.

But chief union negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland warned there was a “very narrow window” to reach an agreement, fueling speculation that the two sides could agree to a temporary extension of talks.

While the writers’ strike has already drastically reduced the number of movies and shows in production, a cast walkout would shut down almost everything.

Some reality TV, animation and talk shows could continue, but even high-profile events like the TV Emmy Awards, scheduled for September 18, would be at risk.

Popular series should return to television as soon as this fall is delayed. And later blockbuster movies might also be postponed.

– AI and hearings –

The issue of artificial intelligence further complicates matters. The actors want guarantees to frame its future use.

“There’s currently no protection around a producer taking our voice, our likeness, asking us to do things that we wouldn’t consent to,” Metz said.

“Bringing in our previous performances and building them into a performance that we don’t have to be paid for – those things sound crazy and fantastical, but they’re very real.”

Another grievance for actors is the rise of “self-recorded auditions”, which SAG-AFTRA is trying to regulate.

Used before the pandemic on occasions when in-person auditions weren’t possible, the practice has become ubiquitous in Hollywood.

This imposes logistical and technological burdens on the actors and deprives them of input from casting directors.

Perhaps more importantly, the performers don’t even know if their audition has been watched.

“Acting is a collaborative craft, ultimately,” Metz said.

“Talking to a camera in your house, and knowing you’ll never get an answer, is several steps further from what acting really is.”

