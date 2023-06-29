Actor Kevin Spacey arrives in court this morning to stand trial for sex offenses

The jury that tried Hollywood star Kevin Spacey on allegations of 12 sexual offenses against four men has been told watching his films does not exclude them from the case.

Oscar winner Spacey, 63, arrived at Southwark Crown Court before 9 a.m. in a black cab, wearing a dark blue suit with a light blue shirt and pink tie.

He said hello to people gathered outside the court after getting out of the taxi.

The actor is listed in court under his full name Kevin Spacey Fowler and faces eight allegations of sexual assault, three indecent assaults and one charge of causing a man to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent .

Judge Wall told potential jurors before they were sworn in: ‘Seeing him in movies, on TV and knowing his name will not disqualify you from serving on this jury, but thank you so much for letting us know. .”

Spacey then stood up and spoke to confirm that he had no objections to the 14 jurors being sworn in.

The jury will be reduced to a 12-person panel after the prosecution opens its case.

Judge Wall told jurors: “What just happened is an important part of the trial.

“It means you are now the only people who can make verdicts on the indictment.”

According to the indictment, Spacey committed offenses of grabbing, squeezing and touching a victim’s genitals and buttocks over clothing.

Three indecent assaults and four sexual assaults date from 2001 to 2004 while five other offenses range from 2005 to 2013.

Spacey only spoke to confirm his name from dock number one when he appeared before Judge Wall at the courthouse on the south bank of the Thames.

The judge said: ‘There is obviously some press interest in this case and I remind anyone reporting on this case of the automatic reporting restrictions relating to the naming of complainants.’

Patrick Gibbs, KC, defending the Hollywood star, discussed the jury selection process with the judge.

The jurors were given a questionnaire to complete before being invited to sit on the case.

Mr Gibbs added: ‘There is no doubt that once Your Lordship turns to potential jurors, we will dismiss them with a warning and a number of warnings about using the internet.’

The judge said: “Due to the amount of publicity, this will make the trial more difficult than usual.”

A 14-person jury was selected from a group of jurors who arrived for jury service today.

The charges are said to have been made against three men when Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London.

Three of the latest charges relate to indecent assault, all on the same alleged victim, on unknown dates between January 1, 2001 and April 30.

Three other charges relate to sexual assaults on another alleged victim, on unknown dates between May 1, 2004 and June 24, 2005.

And one of the charges relates to causing a person to engage in sexual activity without their consent on a date between May 1, 2004 and June 24, 2005.

At an initial hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in June, Spacey’s solicitor Patrick Gibbs QC said his client ‘strongly denies any criminality in this matter’.

Spacey, from New Jersey, USA, denies all charges.

Prosecutor Christine Agnew, KC, is expected to open the prosecution case on Friday.

The trial is expected to last four weeks.

Two-time Oscar winner Spacey has starred in Glengarry Glen Ross, Seven, LA Confidential and Baby Driver. He also had the lead role in the Netflix series House of Cards.

He remains on unconditional bail.