Entertainment
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives in court this morning to stand trial for sex offenses
The jury that tried Hollywood star Kevin Spacey on allegations of 12 sexual offenses against four men has been told watching his films does not exclude them from the case.
Oscar winner Spacey, 63, arrived at Southwark Crown Court before 9 a.m. in a black cab, wearing a dark blue suit with a light blue shirt and pink tie.
He said hello to people gathered outside the court after getting out of the taxi.
The actor is listed in court under his full name Kevin Spacey Fowler and faces eight allegations of sexual assault, three indecent assaults and one charge of causing a man to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent .
Judge Wall told potential jurors before they were sworn in: ‘Seeing him in movies, on TV and knowing his name will not disqualify you from serving on this jury, but thank you so much for letting us know. .”
Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Southwark Crown Court after the trial was told he would sit on Friday
The double Oscar winner faces and has denied a dozen charges as his trial begins today
A court sketch of Spacey in the dock as the trial began this morning in Southwark, London
Spacey then stood up and spoke to confirm that he had no objections to the 14 jurors being sworn in.
The jury will be reduced to a 12-person panel after the prosecution opens its case.
Judge Wall told jurors: “What just happened is an important part of the trial.
“It means you are now the only people who can make verdicts on the indictment.”
According to the indictment, Spacey committed offenses of grabbing, squeezing and touching a victim’s genitals and buttocks over clothing.
Kevin Spacey will stand trial today charged with sex offenses against four men in London
Three indecent assaults and four sexual assaults date from 2001 to 2004 while five other offenses range from 2005 to 2013.
Spacey only spoke to confirm his name from dock number one when he appeared before Judge Wall at the courthouse on the south bank of the Thames.
The judge said: ‘There is obviously some press interest in this case and I remind anyone reporting on this case of the automatic reporting restrictions relating to the naming of complainants.’
Patrick Gibbs, KC, defending the Hollywood star, discussed the jury selection process with the judge.
The jurors were given a questionnaire to complete before being invited to sit on the case.
Spacey, 63, previously denied 12 charges, including sexual assault and indecent assault
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Southwark Crown Court this morning for the start of his trial
Mr Gibbs added: ‘There is no doubt that once Your Lordship turns to potential jurors, we will dismiss them with a warning and a number of warnings about using the internet.’
The judge said: “Due to the amount of publicity, this will make the trial more difficult than usual.”
A 14-person jury was selected from a group of jurors who arrived for jury service today.
The charges are said to have been made against three men when Spacey was artistic director of the Old Vic theater in London.
Three of the latest charges relate to indecent assault, all on the same alleged victim, on unknown dates between January 1, 2001 and April 30.
Three other charges relate to sexual assaults on another alleged victim, on unknown dates between May 1, 2004 and June 24, 2005.
And one of the charges relates to causing a person to engage in sexual activity without their consent on a date between May 1, 2004 and June 24, 2005.
At an initial hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in June, Spacey’s solicitor Patrick Gibbs QC said his client ‘strongly denies any criminality in this matter’.
Spacey, from New Jersey, USA, denies all charges.
Prosecutor Christine Agnew, KC, is expected to open the prosecution case on Friday.
The trial is expected to last four weeks.
Two-time Oscar winner Spacey has starred in Glengarry Glen Ross, Seven, LA Confidential and Baby Driver. He also had the lead role in the Netflix series House of Cards.
He remains on unconditional bail.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12241777/Actor-Kevin-Spacey-arrives-court-morning-stand-trial-accused-sex-offences.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Actor Kevin Spacey arrives in court this morning to stand trial for sex offenses
- Pioneers in the 2023 NHL Draft
- PlayLab Inc creates a plexiglass skatepark for Vans in Paris
- ECU Health Announces Board Quality Leadership Award Winners
- Carl Pei’s Nothing raises $96M ahead of phone launch (2)
- Himalayan earthquake: last major earthquake 500 years ago, another imminent | Dehradun News
- Twelve American football referees in action officiating at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup
- This is how Karan Johar paid tribute to his guru Yash Chopra
- Stock & Stock Market News, Economic & Financial News, Sensex, Nifty, Global Markets, NSE, BSE Live IPO News
- Prime Minister Modi and Rahul greet people on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha
- President Jokowi and National Police Donate Sacrificial Cows to KH Hasyim Asy`ary Mosque
- Hollywood braces for ‘double strike’ as cast deadline approaches