Vibey New French Restaurant Lalou is coming to West Hollywood this fall





Angelenos have long been fans of rich and delicious French cuisine, with destinations like Republique, Pasjoli, Petit Trois and Camphor capturing local and national attention over the years. So it’s no surprise that a new French restaurant is soon joining the scene as Provencal cuisine’s latest contender. This fall, Lalou will open in West Hollywood for diners to experience fresh seafood dishes, vegetable platters and desserts from southern France and coastal Europe. Lalou will open in the 8,900 square foot space that was once a celebrity-favorite (and celebrity-owned) Ago, which closed in late 2019. Husband and wife duo Matt and Marissa Hermer (Olivetta, the Draycott) of the Boujis Group are opening the Provenal Melrose Avenue restaurant, which will be large enough to seat 220 people. Vincent Samarco (Belle Vie) will be the general manager. The Lalous menu features a mix of seaside staples and fresh produce, including fish crudo; slow-cooked wild gulf shrimp; and grilled swordfish with beans, grilled sungold tomatoes, jalapeos and parsley sauce. There’s also churned butter fougasse, or churned and salted butter, for those hoping to snack on bread, as well as Basque cheesecake and gold leaf profiteroles with dark chocolate and soft vanilla for dessert, delivered to the table from vintage dining carts. It’s all brought together by Culinary Director Ivo Filho and Executive Chef Gena Deliyanis. Beverage options include a wine list that highlights Californian, French, and European wines, as well as reimagined interpretations of classic French cocktails by Beverage Director Melina Meza. Behind the bar, the Lalous line of syrups and juices will launch drinks like the Cocktail Croissant, which gets its earthy flavor from bourbon, toasted croissant, brown butter, vermouth and orange cream. There’s an air of whimsy to Lalou, which includes a large indoor space and a garden with an outdoor bar; its design comes from Tom Parker, co-founder and director of interior design firm Fettle. Contrasting elements such as geometric patterns, vibrant tiles, and blown glass will feature throughout the room, along with several vintage touches and colorful fabrics. This part of West Hollywood has seen several changes in recent years, including the opening of Bombo in the EP & LP space last April, and the upcoming closure of Pump a few blocks away on July 5th. In the fall, Lalou will be an escape to coastal France and Italy, minus the airfare, at 478 Melrose Avenue, West Hollywood, CA 90069.

