Zaslav changes course after Zoom with Spielberg – The Hollywood Reporter

It’s not that David Zaslav wasn’t warned. He was, explicitly, in a December 2022 conversation with CAA’s Bryan Lourd, who said damaging the relatively small but beloved Turner Classic movies would bring backlash from “a lot of important people” — people Zaslav looked up to. the most and wanted to be admired by, like Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese and Paul Thomas Anderson.

But while Zaslav has repeatedly declared and continues to declare his love for TCM, at the time this conversation took place, the channel had suffered months of layoffs and budget cuts that ultimately led to senior executives leaving on the 20th. June. Among them: Charles Tabesh, the longtime programmer considered by many to be the heart of the network.

Following the expected backlash, WBD today announces that creative oversight of the channel will move from the division that imposed these cuts, led by WBD TV Networks Content Director Kathleen Finch, to filmmakers friends of Warner bosses. Bros. Pictures, Michael. De Luca and Pamela Abdy, as previously reported by The Hollywood Reporter. “Part of that is creating a more sustainable structure behind the screen, which benefits from the vast resources and promotional engine of WBD’s network group, so that TCM is set up for long-term success,” said Warner Bros. Discovery. spokesperson who confirmed the movements.

The producers who have rushed to TCM’s defense are pledging to be meaningfully involved in the upkeep of the channel — even if they obviously can’t do anything to stem the erosion of cable audiences at home. origin of chaos. “We have already started working on ideas with Mike and Pam, two true movie buffs who share a passion and respect for classic cinema that is the hallmark of the TCM community. This unique arrangement, initiated by David Zaslav , reflects its commitment to honoring the legacy of TCM while also involving us in curation and programming,” Spielberg, Scorsese and Anderson said in a statement to THR. De Luca and Abdy added, “TCM is a cultural treasure, and we are honored to help guide the future direction of this beloved brand with the partnership of three of the most iconic filmmakers of our time.”

The fact that Tabesh will return is essential for this to be a meaningful reset. While TCM’s financial decisions will still rest with Finch’s division, the potential for conflict should be minimized, assuming everyone can finally read the play.

The filmmakers’ special love for TCM was evident in 2018, when the new owners of AT&T shut down TCM’s FilmStruck streaming service. Scorsese then called WarnerMedia CEO John Stankey to express his dismay and voice his support for the channel. CAA’s Lourd called Pola Changnon, then executive vice president and general manager of TCM, and said that one of his major clients — Anderson, in this case — was also worried about the fate of the network. Anderson, Lourd and Changnon met for drinks at the Polo Lounge and a line of communication was established.

Then came the deal that inaugurated Discovery chief Zaslav as CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. As he had positioned himself as an ardent fan of TCM, an insider said, “We all thought fortune was finally smiling at us. It just didn’t work that way.

Even as Zaslav proclaimed his devotion to TCM, moves were underway that insiders said would dismantle the bespoke but beloved channel. After WBD ordered TCM to cut its salary budget by two-thirds, the management team, including Changnon and Tabesh, left on June 20 – some taking buyouts, others agreeing to be laid off. The leaders would have concluded that they could not achieve the goal without getting rid of themselves. Despite the cuts in areas such as marketing and distribution, WBD says it’s spending a third more on TCM content this year compared to last year, although that surprises some TCM sources.

The backlash was quick. Zaslav then called Scorsese, who called Spielberg, who called Anderson; eventually, the four men reunited on a Zoom call that the directors found reassuring. According to a source, they discussed ways they would get more involved in supporting the channel; one of Zaslav’s wishes was to get more celebrities booked to talk about movies. Spielberg, Scorsese and Anderson released a statement saying they were encouraged by the talks.

Burdened with debt and desperate to cut costs, WBD management has been downsizing the chain for some time. “Last fall they were already cutting people off, trying to reduce the human footprint,” a knowledgeable source said. WBD began looking to save money by creating “centers of excellence” – for example, eliminating a marketing manager dedicated exclusively to TCM and assigning the network to a team of marketing personnel who also managed other channels, such as HGTV.

“What this shows is a fundamental misunderstanding or willful ignorance about how TCM works,” an insider says. “TCM is more than just film programming. We try to present these films in a way that honors the filmmakers and contextualizes the era in which they were made. It’s coming from us, not just from someone who was working the day before on MILF mansion.” The statement from Warner Bros. seems to indicate that this aspect of the reorganization will not change.

In November, TCM staff members were ordered out of the building that had housed the network for 20 years. Vintage posters — for John Ford Tobacco route, among others — and archival photos hanging on the walls? WBD wanted them given or thrown away. “It’s something that makes you proud of where you work,” an insider said. “Yet another thing they wanted to erase from our identity.” Says another: “TCM has been moved to a temporary space that looks like a call center. It’s plastic and cold. And in new neighborhoods, WBD has imposed the “agile seating” model in which employees are not assigned a permanent desk or cubicle. “They compartmentalize us,” said this person. “We are no longer a band. We are not going to sit together.

And the changes were not over. Before Christmas, TCM executives heard rumors that Finch, a favorite Zaslav executive who had joined the company from Discovery, might start “meddling in programming,” as one TCM executive put it. TCM executives were concerned that an executive who looked after Discovery’s reality shows was now overseeing what they saw as a gem that needed to be maintained by people with a deep interest and understanding of movie history. . Specifically, TCM executives believed the plan was to report Tabesh to Julie Taylor, head of content strategy at Finch, rather than Changnon.

According to this source, Changnon called Lourd, who told him that he was going to see Zaslav the next day and that he would pass on a message to him – diplomatically, presumably: “If you hurt TCM, a lot of important people will come out of the woodwork. ” Sources say Spielberg also weighed in with Zaslav. Rumor has it that Zaslav then called Finch, expressing his displeasure with people telling him how to run his business. But Tabesh was not reassigned.

Spielberg and Anderson agreed to appear with Zaslav in a panel at the TCM Film Festival in April after WBD made a substantial donation to the Film Foundation, Scorsese’s film association, where the three filmmakers are on a board of directors. 19 members dedicated to the restoration and exhibition of classic films. movies. “The best press David Zaslav got all year was at the TCM festival,” says a person involved in the network talks. But the hope that Zaslav would protect the network from further cuts quickly faded. Shortly after this appearance, TCM executives were asked to cut around $3 million from their budget. “Given the network is tiny to begin with, $3 million is a lot,” says a veteran TCM.

A diet, which will now be reversed, was to remove the two- to three-minute release segments that take place after a film airs with a summary of the hosts providing context (viewers may notice the releases are missing from July, but they will be restored in the fall.) The network’s proposed changes didn’t net nearly $3 million, but TCM insiders hoped they would be seen as a good faith effort.

But then the channel was ordered to cut its salary budget by two-thirds. Changon took a buyout and Tabesh was fired after 25 years. A total of five senior executives left, including Genevieve McGillicuddy, who ran the film festival; Anne Wilson, head of studio production; and Dexter Fedor, Marketing and Branding Manager. Other individual contributors from marketing, design, and production also left. “We were just deprived,” says the one who stayed. “We knew this was the end. If we didn’t have Charlie to guide us, I don’t know how we were going to survive.

It is expected that Tabesh can bring some of his team back with him when he returns. A TCM source was pleasantly surprised that Zaslav backtracked. “I didn’t think he would listen,” the TCM source said. “I didn’t think he would bring back the most important person in the chain.”

“TMC does so much with so little,” says one TCM veteran. “We were so small and we managed to organize a cruise, a film festival, so many things. We are very good stewards of money as well as films. We love this thing so much.

Rebecca Keegan contributed to this report.