List of top 10 highest paid singers in Bollywood





Bombay: Music is vital to the Indian film industry. It’s almost impossible to think of an Indian movie that doesn’t have at least one song, where the actors are in lip sync. Some movies also end up making big box office collections just because of their album. Songs become chart toppers simply because of the name of the singers attached to them. The type of income that the music industry generates for the Indian film industry has enabled artists to realize their potential. There has also been a massive increase in their fees, where singers charge around Rs. 5-10 Lakhs per song, while top performers can easily order anywhere between Rs. 20-25 Lakhs. But there is one singer, songwriter, and songwriter who charges almost 10 times more than anyone else. The person is none other than Maestro AR Rahman. Highest paid Bollywood singer in 2023 Many reports have stated that AR Rahman charges Rs 3 Crore per song. Some reports also claim that his fees can reach Rs 5 crore as well. Even for his concerts and stage performances, the singer charges around Rs 1 crore. This award also seems legitimate, with the legacy that Rahman has created over his 3-decade long career. He not only produced brilliant original scores for Bollywood films, but also for Hollywood films like Slumdog Millionaire for which he received an Oscar as well as a Grammy. List of highest paid singers in India AR Rahman – Rs 3 to 5 crores

Shreya Ghoshal – Rs 25 lakhs

Arijit Singh—Rs 22-20 lakhs

Sunidhi Chauhan- Rs 22-20 lakhs

Sonu Nigam — Rs. 18-20,000,000

Badshah – Rs 18-20 lakhs

Shaan – Rs10 lakhs

Neha Kakkar — Rs 10 lakhs

Mika Singh – Rs 10 lakhs

Yo Yo Honey Singh – Rs10 lakhs per song Their fees may vary depending on the project they choose. The above list according to various media portals.

