‘Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Says Faith in God ‘Freaks People’ in Hollywood, Is the ‘Coolest Thing’





Rainn Wilson, who shot to fame playing Dwight Schrute on “The Office,” spoke on a recent podcast about the need for a spiritual revolution. The actor opened up about his religious journey and tried to navigate Hollywood and modern culture as a person of faith on the “No small effort” podcast, hosted by theologian and professor Lee C. Camp. Wilson also noted how he’s been discussing faith for “a good 12 years,” noting, “Frankly, I think that scares people. I think most Hollywood people, especially comedians in Hollywood, talking about God is the least cool thing you can do. maybe never do.” PASSION’ STAR JIM CAVIEZEL CLAIMS ANTI-CHRISTIAN BIGOTRY IS THE MOST ACCEPTED FORM OF BIGOTRY IN THE WORLD He further added that “comedians will call themselves nerds and say, Oh, I’m not cool, I’m not cool. But that’s a weird thing. It’s like Hollywood, that’s who sits at the cool kids’ lunch table.” Regarding Hollywood and speaking of faith, the actor explained, “So do I have guns? Do I have emails like that? No, not really. . I can just feel a collective eye-roll about it. It’s definitely not helping my career. I’m not doing any of this for self-promotion or a career.” Wilson recently published a book titled “Soul Boom: Why We Need a Spiritual Revolution,” which warns that “existing political and economic systems” are insufficient to deal with the “societal tensions that threaten to overwhelm us.” The actor is a follower of the Baha’i faith, a deistic religion founded in Iraq in the 19th century. He noted that as society increasingly abandoned religion, it looked for other ways to fill that void. “Again, we have thrown the spiritual baby out with the religious bathwater, collectively rejecting religion and acquiring our spirituality sometimes quite superficially, like from a yoga class or just a meditation app. or an Instagram that has quotes from Rumi,” Wilson noted. “And I don’t mean, I don’t want to denigrate, you know, New Age people or people who seek spiritual inspiration outside of a religious system, but there are universals in art and there there are universals in spirituality that humanity desperately needs right now.” CATHOLICVOTE CALLS ‘FAITH AND FAMILY’ NIGHT AT DODGERS ‘PANNING’ AMID ANTI-CATHOLIC GROUP FALLOUT Wilson went on to say, “We’re in the midst of a number of crippling pandemics that I describe in the book. We have a climate change pandemic which is a pandemic, in addition to COVID. We have many other pandemics. Racism is one. Income inequality is truly a pandemic.” In March, the actor made headlines when he spoke out against “anti-Christian bias” in the entertainment industry. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “I think there’s an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood. As soon as David’s character in The Last of Us started reading the Bible, I knew he was going to be a horrible bad guy,” he said. he tweeted. “Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who was actually loving and kind?”

