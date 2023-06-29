‘You’re Gonna Fuck Yourself At Some Point’: Mel Gibson’s Viral Interview Exposed, Movie Industry Broke It So Bad Hollywood Tried To Bury It

Mel Gibson is one of the best actors in the industry. He is best known for his action sequences, and some of his hit movies includeBraveheart, Le Patriote, Lethal Weapon, Mad Max, Maverick, etc. He is also an excellent and very talented director, who received the Oscars for best picture and best director. The actor was known for being blunt in his interview, which often drew backlash from the star.

The actors’ interview, where he called out Hollywood bigwigs, is making the rounds on social media platforms.

Mel Gibson opens up about the impact of money on the Hollywood industry

blood father actor Mel Gibson opened up in an interview about working in the Hollywood industry. An integral part of this world for years, he shared his understanding of the procedure.

Speaking about the impact of money in the Hollywood industry, he shared,

“It’s pretty much money-based, the system is all money-based, the studio system to some degree. I think the way I look at the system, it’s money-based .

When asked if there was a collective ethic or social contract and if he understood it, Gibson shared,

” I understand. The social contract is that you can’t get mad, you can’t get screwed because you have to make a deal with everyone, and it’s almost unspoken that you’re going to get fucked at some point by people who you may have done something nice for yourself. And it can happen that, by circumstance or even very deliberately, you fuck someone. But that shouldn’t stop you from sitting down and having fun with them. You can’t create resentment about it, you have to always try to like these people because that’s how they think. It’s not personal, they don’t really want to hurt you, no, not really. I don’t quite understand, I mean there are a lot of motivations why this is happening.

The Dark Agesstar didn’t take direct names, but he wanted to reveal the true image of the industry to everyone.

Mel Gibson reveals personal experience of being stabbed in the back

Mel Gibson spoke about his personal experience in the industry and working with several star actors and directors.

If several million people are rolling over a decision, it’s hard to be philosophical. You must choose the level of integrity at which you arrive. I often felt like I was sitting there, and I felt the knife slip firmly between my shoulder blades and tried to drive it to the other side through my heart. I mean, it’s a weird place.

He added that the industry is very welcoming to newcomers. They are charmed by the new approach brought by the beginners. However, the picture changes very soon,

“It doesn’t take very long before you realize or before it’s happening to you, it’s falling on you all the time. You can’t escape certain attitudes, certain behaviors dictated by this city and the industry. No matter how strong you are when you come out of the farm with these beliefs and those and a certain line of attack, no matter how strong you are, you’re going to be affected by that place.

The ace actor and director will be seen in the sequel to his hit 2004 film which will be named The Passion of Christ: Resurrection. It will be released in 2024.

