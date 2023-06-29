Why Bollywood’s ‘Chiffon Sarees in the Snow’ No Longer Work

Bollywood had, until recently, battled censorship for its continued reliance on narratives rooted in nationalism and chauvinistic machismo; specific case: Pathane (2023), brahmastra (2022), and Sooryavanshi (2021), among others. It’s almost as if love has moved away from our screens to make way for hypermasculinity and religious fervor in thiswell donethe era of Indian cinema, endangering the escapist fantasy that Bollywood offered Indians through its iconic romances. But last week, with the announcement of Karan Johar Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahanithe audience was once again promised the escape fantasy of the love it lacked.

“The media has always been a form of escape for many – to get away from reality and its burdens,” psychotherapist Anushree Aurangabadkar previously told The Swaddle, explaining how the desire to indulge in romantic fantasies – like means of escape or otherwise – is a naturally human tendency. “This need comes from several things: procreation, security, belonging. Humans love love.” This is especially true of India, a country beset by misfortune, where romances have served as a means of soothing and healing people across generations – precisely what made Shah Rukh Khan (the “king of romance“) a reigning superstar in the country.

A must-have feature of Bollywood romances has been its dazzling song sequences involving larger-than-life spectacles. Among the many iconic designs the industry uses to bring love to life on screen is the classic imagery of leading women wearing chiffon sarees as they frolic amid the snow-capped mountains with their male love, usually dressed in weather-appropriate gear. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani also attempted to evoke our collective nostalgia by freezing Alia Bhatt, its female lead, in Manish Malhotra’s chiffon sarees. Shot in heavily snow-covered valleys, Tum Kya Mile – a song that filmmaker Johar and music composer, Pritam, hope to be “the song for ages— attempts to “shamelessly pay homage to my guruYash Chopra”, in Johar’s own words.

“The evolved thinking mind would say ‘you can’t match it or even dare to imitate it’, but the fanboy and ardent lover of snow, muslins, stunning Kashmir locations and pure romance, has got the better of me,” he added. The question, however, is whether the once magical formula of chiffon sarees in the snow is still as enchanting in the contemporary times we live in.

The spectacle of the sari and the snow was once inaccessible to the vast majority of the public who prepared to watch their favorite heroes and heroines revel in the romance they too desired, in places they could not imagine putting the feet. But now, as a result of India’s economic facelift over the past decade, our social media feeds are flooded with photos of friends, colleagues and distant acquaintances galloping across Europe – sometimes even visiting the same snow-capped mountains that once seemed like an unattainable dream.

Not only that, but during Yash Chopra’s reign of Bollywood, fame was also shrouded in a mystical and unattainable air – turning the spectacle of chiffon into a fantasy far removed from the mundane realities of everyday life. . But now, as even the private lives of celebrities become accessible in the age of social media, the once inaccessible aura surrounding Bollywood stars themselves and their cinematic escapades has lost its charm and relevance.

And in addition, what if we no longer needed to escape? The other factor behind this marked shift was arguably a growing preference for honest portrayals of human life on screen; public, now, search for relativity and authenticity in their entertainment choices. For middle-class Indians, the “suave, educated, English-speaking” NRI ceases to be interesting beyond a point because they are not relatable, said Itisha Nagar, an assistant professor of psychology at the University of Delhi, at The Swaddle.

Thus, the chiffon-sari-in-the-snow trope no longer offers the same degree of escapism, nor is it relevant to the masses – leaving viewers yearning for a more engaging cinematic experience. Tum Kya Mile, then, is a fantasy that offers neither reality nor the kind of inaccessibility that might result in escapism. There’s no denying the nostalgic longing the pairing of snow-capped mountains with chiffon sarees sparks for the bygone era of cinematic grandeur and romance; after all, it is a symbol etched in our collective consciousness. But therein lies the problem, too: in its desperate attempt to cling to an idea of ​​romance that predates the birth of many millennia, Bollywood is denying its younger generation of fans its own unique version of a great romance.

To resonate with today’s audiences, Bollywood may need to reinvent its visual language and embrace narratives that reflect the changing dynamics of society; simply reusing the tropes of yesteryear is no longer enough. By clinging to the past, the industry therefore risks not only limiting its creative potential, but also failing to connect with a new generation of viewers who seek narratives that reflect their own aspirations.

Furthermore, the imagery of a thin, fair-skinned heroine basking in the warmth of love while sexyly donning a chiffon saree in freezing temperatures indicates the lack of diversity and representation within of the industry, and highlights how women have been forced to adhere to a narrow beauty standard so they can continue to be objectified decade after decade.

In the post-pandemic world, where the demand for inclusivity is stronger than ever, Tum Kya Mile simply stands as a relic of a bygone era, obstructing the path of the new cinematic era whose dawn we so desperately seek.

By breaking away from the constraints of traditional tropes, Bollywood has the opportunity to explore narratives that embrace the rich tapestry of India’s cultural and social fabric – providing a platform for underrepresented voices, fostering a more inclusive and forging a more diverse, more resonant form of storytelling that reflects the ever-changing society we live in today. But that dream seems as distant now as romance in sub-zero temperatures wearing colorful chiffon sarees once did.