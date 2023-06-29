Hollywood Fringe Festival Highlights

By Shari Barrett

The Hollywood Fringe Festival (#HFF23) is an annual open-access community event celebrating freedom of expression in the performing arts community. Every June, the arts seep into the Hollywood District when fully-equipped theaters, parks, clubs, churches, restaurants and other unexpected venues host hundreds of productions from local, national, and local arts companies. and international and independent artists, with 100% of box office receipts. return to participating artists and venues. Participation is completely open and uncensored, and this free-for-all approach underscores the festival’s mission to be a platform for the most diverse and cutting-edge viewpoints the world has to offer.

Fringe festivals exist around the world as havens for underground and emerging art scenes beginning in Edinburgh, Scotland in 1947, when eight performance groups appeared uninvited on the fringes of the exclusive International Festival of Edinburgh. The Edinburgh Festival Fringe has since grown into the largest arts festival in the world with hundreds of artists, thousands of performances and millions of patrons each summer. Many of this month’s Hollywood Fringe selections will be heading to the Edinburgh Fringe in August.

I attended many types of plays this month, including solo shows, cabaret and variety acts, immersive experiences, musicals, comedy, drama, dance, and physical theater. Here are some of my Fringe favorites:

THE COLLECTIVE: AN IMMERSIVE 1920s MAFIA EXPERIENCE

It was so fun to step back in time to 1920s Los Angeles at the height of Prohibition during the immersive wake of the recently deceased Don John Telletino, leader of the crime syndicate The Collective. As I walked around talking with trusted members of The Collective, from the Dons Lieutenants to its most respected agents (members of the public) at the Dons’ favorite speakeasy (Three Clubs, 1123 N. Vine Street, LA 90038), I discovered that dark plans lurked in the shadows and everyone had an ulterior motive in their attempt to take advantage of the power vacuum. With the fate of The Collective hanging in the balance, it’s up to the public to find out who the real traitor is to determine the future of Family. The Collective has over 40 quests to complete, with multiple different paths to follow and countless potential endings. Wearing your best 1920s attire is recommended. For this show, all audience members must be at least 21 years old and present proof of vaccination against Covid-19. Masks are recommended but not required.

JOLLY PLAY TIME

I’ve always been a fan of improv, and Jace Ceyanes and Molly Renze are experts at it, portraying two young kids dropped off at daycare looking to have fun with everyone there (the audience). Particularly entertaining was the inclusion of audience members who stopped on stage to participate and everyone’s willingness to do so. (I became known as the Dancing Russian Spy and will proudly wear this badge throughout Fringe!) Each show is guaranteed to be different based on audience suggestions, so be ready to step into your role when asked. And although it’s two kids having fun, it’s not a show for kids due to the language and sexual content. Performances at The Broadwater Black Box, 6322 Santa Monica Blvd., LA 90038

PACE DELIVERED

I was very impressed with the amazing performers who dance and create a storm of excitement while using ordinary objects to great effect. Have you ever danced on bubble wrap? Drumming on a Home Depot bucket? Prepare to be surprised at what comes out of the boxes and then becomes part of the show. I particularly enjoyed the electronic creation of music composed of noises from the cast and words from the audience, then choreographed into an exciting tap dance number. Fun for all ages at Broadwater Main Stage, 1076 Lillian Way, LA 90038.

YONI KI KAHANIYA (#YKK)

Five South Asian women share their personal experiences growing up in different parts of America, using a creative move well-led by Marianne Davis. As their stories were told, you really got a sense of their identity as well as how all women should look at their bodies without shame (the play’s subtitle is Vagina stories). I was really impressed with their level of interaction while using beautiful scarves as props during this wonderfully entertaining and educational show, with each actor having the chance to tell their own story while the others acted out what was being said. Performances at The Broadwater Black Box, 6322 Santa Monica Blvd. LA 90038

LOSING YOUR HUMANITY

This new musical from Spencer Johnson, Ariella Fiore and Jeff Thomson explores how a family copes with a zombie outbreak that strikes near their home. But when your city is overrun by zombies, how do you avoid losing your humanity? And just like with the Covid outbreak, the answer seems to be to stay home and away from other people. What if the only way to save someone you love was to venture outside into the small town of Sidie Hollow? Riley thinks the risk is worth it when that person is her brother Kyle. But how will she break the spell the zombies have on him? Performed by a talented ensemble of actors who blend in well, it’s a great first step towards a full two-act musical about the importance of being true to yourself. Performances at The Broadwater Black Box, 6322 Santa Monica Blvd., LA 90038

The best way to find shows that interest you is to visit the Fringe website at www.hollywoodfringe.org where you can search for shows by title, location, date and time and buy tickets (most are $10-$20). Or visit Fringe Central, the popular outdoor gathering spot at 905 Cole Avenue, LA 90038, for help with all things Fringe. While you’re there, be sure to pick up a Fringe guide with info on all the shows.