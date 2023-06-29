Bollywood remake of Pakistani hit song upsets fans: Original singer opens up – Reuters





Addressing the trolls and hatred against the new version, Shae Gill asked people not to listen to him instead of “publicly humiliating and insulting” someone. Published: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 10:31 Last update: Thu 29 Jun 2023, 10:41 The Bollywood version of the Pakistani hit song Pasoori (Conflict) received mixed reviews from fans. The song was recreated for Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advanis Satyaprem Ki Katha (The Story of Satyaprem). Today Pakistani singer Shae Gill talked about Pasoori No. In an Instagram Story, Shae, one of the voices behind the original hit version (the other being Ali Sethi), asked fans to consider the new version a rendition rather than a remake. Shae Gill added: And if it’s something you don’t like at all, I would tell you not to listen to it. Instead of sending hate. In the now expired video, Shae Gill clarified the sale of the rights to the song. She said, I got a lot of questions about whether it was my decision. Guys, I don’t own the song, I don’t have the rights, so I didn’t sell it. I actually found out thanks to you guys about the remake of the song. Addressing the trolls and hatred against the new version, Shae Gill asked people not to listen to him instead of publicly humiliating and insulting someone. For context, fans slammed the song on social media. People said they were devastated after listening to the Bollywood version of Pasoori. Some have declared that the true Pasoori” is a “masterpiece and that “no one can beat it”. In her message to all the fans, the Pakistani singer added, I also want to talk about the hate people are sending towards the new song. I understand you all love the original Pasoori so, I’m so grateful for the love, I can’t even begin to express how grateful I am. But at the same time, I don’t want you to send hate to anyone else. Just consider it an interpretation rather than a remake. Maybe that will help. And if it’s something you don’t like at all, I would tell you not to listen to it. Instead of sending hate don’t listen to it because not liking something and talking about it at home is always fine but if you publicly humiliate and insult someone then it’s not very nice, isn’t it?” Shae Gills’ reaction comes days after Rochak Kohli, the composer of the new Bollywood version of Pasoori, revealed that Ali Sethi and Arijit Singh expected such reactions from the fans. In an interview with News18, Rochak Kohli said: We can’t stop any kind of backlash. Even before we created the remake, everyone, including Ali and Arijit, expected such reactions because it’s like disrupting something that was done very well.” The manufacturers of Satyaprem Ki Katha launched the song on Monday. It is sung by Arijit Singh and Tulsi Kumar. Satyaprem Ki Katha, directed by Sameer Vidwans, opened today in India. The film stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The film is supported by Sajid Nadiadwala. READ ALSO :

