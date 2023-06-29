I want him to be bright and optimistic after Henry Cavills Gritty Take





David Corenswet is officially the new Superman, which is a dream come true for the actor. In 2019, Corenswet was promoting his supporting role in the Ryan Murphys Netflix limited series Hollywood when he said Weekly entertainment that his biggest acting goal was definitely to play Superman. Here we are four years later. The actor also said he was aware of his similar appearance to Henry Cavill, who played Superman in four films directed by Zack Snyder. More Variety It caught my attention before the internet caught up to me, Corenswet told EW at the time of the Cavill comparisons. But my pie-in-the-sky ambition is definitely to play Superman. I’d like to see someone do an optimistic throwback [take on Superman]. I love Henry Cavill’s dark, gritty take, but I’d like to see the next one be very bright and upbeat. An upbeat, upbeat Superman looks exactly like the kind of Superman Corenswet will play in writer-director James Gunns’ Superman: Legacy. Like Gunn said Variety during his casting search, the next Superman has to be someone who has all the humanity that Superman has but is also an alien. It has to be someone who has Superman’s kindness and compassion and be someone you want to give a hug to. As Corenswet himself teased in 2019, his take on Superman is sure to be different from brooding Henry Cavill. Cavill was Superman in Zack Snyders DC Universe, which included the films Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Justice League. James Gunn and Peter Safran are now in charge of DC Studios and rebooting the DC Universe around a young Superman, which is why Corenswet takes over the role of Cavill. The story continues For Corenswet, Superman: Legacy marks the biggest project of his career to date. The actor is best known for his supporting roles in two Netflix series created by Ryan Murphy, The Politician and Hollywood. Her movie credits include A24s Pearl opposite Mia Goth. Joining Corenswet in Superman: Legacy is Emmy-winning Rachel Brosnahan from Mrs. Maisel as Lois Lane. Gunn’s storyline focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman: Legacy is set for release on July 11, 2025 from Warner Bros. The best of variety Sign up for Newsletter Varieties. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd instagram. Click here to read the full article.

