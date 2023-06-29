Majority of box office hits in Bollywood had male lead and co-lead, women miss out: TIFF report





According to a recent study on gender dynamics in the Mumbai-based film industry, 72% of characters in Hindi cinema are played by male actors, with 26% of roles being given to actresses. It has been discovered that barely 2% of Hindi films have gay characters and only 0.5% feature disabled characters which are mainly used as comic relief or to elicit pity. According to a press release, the study, titled “Lights, Camera, and Time for Action: Recasting Gender Equality Compliant Hindi Cinema”, was carried out by the School of Media and Cultural Studies at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, Mumbai. with funding from the US Consulate in Mumbai. On Wednesday, the study was presented in the presence of actors Vidya Balan, Nandita Das, Guneet Monga, Shibashish Sarkar, president of the Producers Guild of India, Shalini Bharat, director of TISS, and Mike Hankey, the consul general of the United States in Mumbai. . According to the survey, only 36% of box office hits pass the Bechdel test. The evaluation also gave female-focused films a flawless score of 100%. The Bechdel test assesses how well women are portrayed in fiction and other media. He asks if a piece of literature has at least two female characters who converse on non-male topics. According to the press release, it listed 1,930 spoken and named characters to demonstrate that while Hindi cinema is improving in terms of quality, there is still work to be done in terms of gender and diversity. Three topics were examined in the report: on-screen gender representation using 15 different measures, the involvement of women in film production counting end credits, and the representation of women in major bodies of work or associations of works using primary and secondary data sources. For example, it has been found that while women are depicted as working, the roles they play at work are gendered, with more of these characters appearing in health, education, entertainment and journalism. . According to him, a caste and age dynamic is also present, with the majority of the characters belonging to the 2145 age range and coming from castes with a strong Hindu influence. The expression of romance and intimacy is limited in box office and female-centric movies, and more often than not it’s the male characters who initiate intimacy, the study adds. The idea of ​​consent is still fraught with ambiguity, especially as there is more emphasis on women remaining well-behaved and expressing consent through non-verbal and symbolic gestures, he added, Another finding of the study was the low number of professional women graduating from film schools. Make room to explore women’s lives beyond their romantic interest role. Show women as initiating sex or actively verbally consenting to a physical relationship. Show men participating in domestic work, caring and sharing parenthood. Having characters from various castes, especially as movie protagonists, he revealed. Filmmakers should strive to promote trans people and people with disabilities, both visible and invisible, as part of the cast and include vivid portrayals in terms of aging, the study further states. Ensure adequate representation of all skin tones and body types in the film. Beware of cinematic language that reinforces the objectification of women’s bodies, he said.

