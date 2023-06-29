SAG-AFTRA and Hollywood Studios may extend negotiations





SAG-AFTRA studios and Hollywood want to prolong negotiations to avoid a strike. Screen Actors Guild members previously voted to allow a strike if no fair deal was reached by June 30, but as the deadline nears, it appears both sides want to extend talks until a later date, potentially July 7 depending on Deadline. The guild is looking to broker a deal that will limit the use of AI and guarantee higher streaming residuals for its members, among other issues. Currently, if an agreement is not reached by June 30 (or if an extension is not granted), SAG-AFTRA will go on strike. The guilds’ previous vote to authorize the strike was overwhelmingly in favor at 97.91%. I couldn’t be happier with this response from members, said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator Duncan Crabtree-Ireland. This overwhelming yes is a clear statement that it is time for an evolution of this contract. In addition to the previous vote, a recent letter signed by Hollywood’s biggest celebrities has cemented the guilds position, with the likes of Charlize Theron, Pedro Pascal and more set to strike. According Deadlinemore than 1,000 actors signed the letter, which was sent to SAG-AFTRA directors in support of a possible strike. Among the original 300 signers are Charlize Theron, Joaquin Phoenix, Jamie Lee Curtis, Cobie Smulders and Pedro Pascal. Other signings recently added include Paul Giamatti, Bradley Whitford, Rose Byrne, Olivia Wilde, Ewan McGregor, Aubrey Plaza, Rooney Mara and Sarah Paulson. SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher also signed the letter. Solidarity requires honesty, and we must clearly express our determination, it reads. A strike brings incredible hardship to so many people, and no one wants it. But we are ready to strike if it comes to that. And we are concerned that SAG-AFTRA members might be willing to make sacrifices that the leadership is not. We hope you heard the message from us. This is an unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what might be considered good business in other years just isn’t good enough. Other notable signatories include Glenn Close, Jennifer Lawrence, Mark Ruffalo, Meryl Streep and Ben Stiller. This is no time to meet in the middle, and it’s no exaggeration to say that the eyes of history are on all of us, he added. We ask that you push for all the changes we need and the protections we deserve and make history by doing so. If you are unable to follow through, we ask that you use the power given to you by us, the members, and join the WGA on the picket lines. This latest development comes weeks after the ongoing strike by WGA writers. The impact of the simultaneous WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike would be felt across the industry, and studios are already cautious about their upcoming projects, many of which won’t be featured at the San Diego Comic. Cons Hall H this year. Ryan Leston is an entertainment reporter and film critic for IGN. You can follow him on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ign.com/articles/sag-aftra-and-hollywood-studios-may-extend-negotiations The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos