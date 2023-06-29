Exciting Hamlet in Central Park hides a Hollywood star

The voice of the dead father of Hamlets, inciting his son to revenge, echoes from the loudspeakers of the public theatres, excellent production of Hamlet (until August 6)part of New York Citys Free Shakespeare in the Parkits spookiness reflected in the warping projections on the brick walls of a modern Elsinore. In the Playbill, the role of the Ghost of Dead Kings and whoever voices it is uncredited. On Thursday afternoon, before the official opening of the show tonight, the public revealed that it was Samuel L. Jackson, a major Hollywood star, who was hiding in plain sight, and a public relations stunt perfectly executed.

Even when the production isn’t great, Shakespeare in the Park is enjoyable and an idea and ideal worth celebrating. You’re in the middle of Central Park, watching the bard as the sun sets and night falls. If it’s not raining, it’s quite nice to be there (despite the hum of helicopters overhead). There are fros plastic cups and good popcorn for sale. A cradle of trees sways gently beyond the stage of the Delacorte Theaters. The spirit of the city is visible and audible on stage and off. Stratospheric Broadway ticket prices are absent. This is culture as it should be: open to all.

The experience is even better when the production is as good as this Hamlet, with Ato Blankson-Wood commanding and magnetic in the title role, and director Kenny Leon overseeing an engaging production that keeps this most familiar Shakespeare feeling fresh and energized. A-lister Jackson’s secret casting, and effectively concealing it, is a mischievously positioned cherry on top.

After the success of the Pulitzer and Broadway transfer from Hamlet-reinvent Fatty hamalso from the PublicBlankson-Wood and Leon show, there remains a reservoir of vitality in the original. The setting is Atlanta, 2020, after the start of the pandemic, shortly after the murder of George Floyd and the racial awakening, Leon told the Atlantic. Leon said he wanted the Hamlets side of the family to be black and Polonius (Daniel Pearce) white or mixed-race: that was important, just to get that racial dynamic in there.

The setting evokes this contemporary moment with a torn Stacey Abrams campaign sign and a seemingly stuck, crushed smart SUV to stage left that contains the shells of two houses, but the play leaves Shakespeare’s words unchanged; the modern, very beautifully sung songs are notable additions, but otherwise the production doesn’t ring with an overt commentary on racism and/or the Trumpian political era. The cluttered and confusing decor feels foreign.

Yet the exterior of Elsinore is used as a living canvas for Jeff Suggs’ projections of the ghost of Hamlets’ father urging him to avenge his death at the hands of his brother, Claudius (John Douglas Thompson, both avuncular and menacing), now married to Hamlets’ mother and his brothers the not-too-cheerful widow Gertrude (Lorraine Toussaint). We see Hamlet both frightened by the ghost and then begin to welcome and channel him.

The posters will not be updated to include Jackson’s name now that the secret is out, a Public Theater spokesperson told The Daily Beast. The projected faces we see when the doctored and technically altered voice of the phantom booms are not images of the famous actor, the spokesperson said. The first is the face of a portrait of Father Hamlets which is overall. This portrait was created by the Publics Props team and is not of a specific person. The second is live video projections from Blankson-Wood.

The first act of this production is particularly sharp both in terms of acting, but also in its propulsive clarity as we describe Hamlet’s bitterness and desire to avenge his father’s death, and how his behavior becomes a source worry and bewilderment for those around him. Pearce plays a particularly cunning and witty Polonius, an audience-pleasing center in any scene he finds himself in, as he dabbles in making things worse while generally trying wrongly, but presumably wrongly. to decode the behavior of the Hamlets.

In the second half of the play, the excellent Solea Pfeiffer gives a piercing acceleration to Ophelia’s tragic breakdown which Léon lets consume the whole scene, Toussaint beautifully evoking the circumstances of Ophelia’s muddy death with its details. on the surrounding nature, the grassy brook, the fantastic garlands , crowflowers, nettles, daisies and long-purplesIt is her sadly beautiful audience.

Thank goodness for Pfeiffer and Greg Hildreths Gravedigger, happily tossing clods and skulls, including the notorious Poor Yoricks, because the second act feels extremely procedural after the fast-paced excitements of the first. After intermission, Hamlet and his allies and adversaries spend minutes and minutes plotting where he should be in order to orchestrate vengeful confrontations. It’s a little outdated Google Maps, you go, he goes, I go.

The final duel, with poisoned swords, is energetic enough but doesn’t come close to matching the thrill of the words surrounding it. Blankson-Wood doesn’t just have a handle on Hamlet, he shrewdly inhabits one of Shakespeare’s most famous antiheroes: wronged, fake, mad, rugged, temperamental, deluded, and very fair. The actor has a supreme charge of Shakespeare’s most famous words, which in this play sometimes follow each other in the same passage. The speech To be or not to be also includes slingshots and arrows of outrageous fortune. As one of the greatest hits, Hamlet is ridiculously overflowing.

Blankson-Wood not only brings clarity but also consideration to every word he speaks. Watching her navigate this totemic role and her spellbinding blend of wit, fury and gravity is both a pleasure and a privilege. Go now while it’s free; This Hamlet is so good it deserves to be with paid tickets and without the swaying trees and inky night skies on Broadway, perhaps with its secret A-list star brought to the forefront.