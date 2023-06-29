Jacquemus: viral sensation Tesher’s latest single winks at Brazil, Bollywood and summer

I released a song called Jacquemus because I went to a department store and saw funny bags, says Canadian-Indian artist Tesher, who released his third solo single on Friday. When he realized that Jacquemus was actually a luxury fashion brand, known for its handbags, things started to click. I wanted to paint the image of a woman who was very fashionable, a scene stealer, a show stopper. What would make that happen? He thought: probably a Jacquemus bag.

Tesher says he wanted to create a song that would sound familiar to people of all cultures. The song is steeped in influences from Brazilian Baile Funk, Bollywood and hints of other regional Indian music. He noticed that the Baile Funk he listened to had many similarities to South Indian music, such as the dhinka chick drumbeat. Tesher’s musical influences are multiple. He grew up listening to Bollywood, bhangra and bhajans at home. But his hometown of Regina in the Canadian province of Saskatchewan didn’t have a large South Asian community, he was also heavily influenced by 2000s hip hop. Mixing these genres was a way for him to reconcile his own identity through music. I think one of the main reasons I’m able to do such big crossover hits is because I’m a crossover guy, he says. I was lucky to have grown up with an equal sense of South Asian music and Western music. It just helped me succeed in creating my own fusion music.

Before Tesher started making music full time, he worked in marketing. It wasn’t until early 2020 that he decided to start releasing his music. His debut single, Young Shahrukh, a rap song inspired by the iconic Bollywood actor, became a viral hit. His second single, Jalebi Baby, followed suit, which earned him a remix with popstar Jason Derulo. The remix landed on the US Mainstream Top 40 charts and inspired hundreds of dance reels on Instagram. Tesher says he produces songs based on what suits him musically, and later wonders if the release would work on social media. While it helps massively to trend the song on reels and TikTok, the end product should be solid. You will only go viral if your current song is really good.

Yet the relationship between catchy songs, like Jaquemus, and trendy, social media-friendly dance routines is undeniable. The music video for Jaquemus, which is set at a crowded house party, features a high-energy Bollywood and urban-style fusion dance routine. In fact, the focus is on the dancers, who represent the woman the song is about, while Tesher, lyrically and in performance, takes on more of a storytelling role. It’s a danceable song and it works in symbiosis with the social media landscape, he said, adding that the response he received to the song was energizing, making it perfect for the summer. I see this song playing at people’s parties, [where] people are dancing, intimate, drinking… We wanted to paint the scenes that we saw in our lives in the music video.

The video, which shows a party attended mostly by young South Asians dancing, drinking and hanging out, raised some eyebrows. So many people got mad at me for showing intimacy. I was like, brother, c’est la vie, he said, adding that before the scene was shot, the main crew, made up of South Asians, asked the couple, do your parents are going to be okay with that?

We care about our culture, we care about being good people and having a level of tradition, but that doesn’t mean we should censor ourselves and not embrace our sexuality, Tesher adds.

Tesher says that after Jacquemus, his career is going to be music intensive. He said that the success of Jalebi Babyled him to check off many of his life’s goals. While that satisfies you, it also leaves you feeling a bit lost, he says. But his passion for creating fun and music has remained constant. My life is like driving in India, I’m just leaving, maybe it’s a bit chaotic. I could almost crash into something. But as long as I go, I’ll be fine.