Entertainment
Notable Arts and Entertainment Events in Dayton June 30-July 3
Independence Day celebrations, the return of an outstanding Dayton dance troupe and exciting musical offerings are in store this weekend.
1. City of Dayton Lights in Flight Fireworks
When: Monday July 3 at 10 p.m.
Or: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton
Details: The annual fireworks display will provide family entertainment.
Cost: Free
More information: www.daytonohio.gov
2. Starry Heights
When: Saturday July 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Or: Thomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights
Details: Along with a parade starting at Chambersburg Road/Brandt Pike, the event will include a car show, festival, food, beer garden and live music culminating with a fireworks display.
Cost: Free
More information: www.hhoh.org
3. Stars, Stripes and Beers
When: Saturday July 1 at 5 p.m.
Or: Downtown Greene Center Court, 4452 Buckeye Lane
Details: This annual event will feature live music and beer tasting. There will also be a beer garden for those who do not want to participate in the tasting.
Cost: $25 in advance or $30 the day of the event.
More information: 937-490-4990 or www.thegreene.com
4. Dayton Dance Initiative
When: June 30 and July 1; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Or: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton
Details: Nine creations will highlight the partnerships between DDI member companies and local artists. The eight collaborators are: multidisciplinary artist Tobi Ewing; writer Jason Harrison; artist/activist Mariah J; composer Austin Jaquith; art educator/writer Hannah Kasper Levinson; composer Brennan Paulin; poet Erica Paulson; and retired Dayton Daily News artist/reporter Ron Rollins.
Cost: $30
More information: 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
5. Green Kentucky bluegrass
When: Friday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
Or: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
Details: Contemporary string band Greensky Bluegrass have been bringing a postmodern approach to American roots music since forming in Kalamazoo, Michigan in 2000. Stress Dreams, the band’s eighth studio album, was released in January 2022. Greensky Bluegrass, who released two tracks digital, Get Out and Congratulations and Condolences, June 9, performs with special guest Neighbor. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $33.50-$52.50
More information: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com
6. Rodgers and Hammerstein Cinderella
When: Until August 6; Mornings: Thursday, Friday and Sunday: Evenings: Thursday Sunday
Or: La Comedia Dinner Theater, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro
Details: This classic tale with songs such as In My Own Little Corner, Impossible and A Lovely Night returns to La Comedia for the first time since 2010.
Cost: $39-$79
More information: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO
7. Dave Alvin
When: Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m.
Or: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton
Details: Dave Alvin is a Grammy-winning songwriter, singer and musician from California and a founding member of legendary roots band The Blasters. He has also recorded with Tom Waits, John Mellencamp, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, the Knitters, Little Milton and others. Alvin brings his latest band, the Guilty Ones, to town for a show with local surf rock openers, the Mulchmen. Additionally, Levitt Pavilion features Cincinnati-based band Ernie Johnson From Detroit on Saturday, July 1. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: Free
More information: www.levittdayton.org
8. Silent Disco
When: Friday, June 30 at 8:30 p.m.
Or: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
Details: Summer is here and it’s no surprise that a themed event like Silent Disco leans into the spirit of the season with a Beach Party. Attendees are encouraged to wear swimsuits and other appropriate clothing as they dance the night away in the tent to music from three DJs. Kim L presents EDM, Sexbox plays 70s to 90s and John Chapel spins modern hip-hop. It’s all delivered via headphones that allow dancers to switch between stations. (Don Thrasher)
Cost: $10 in advance, $15 the day of the show
More information: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com
9. Oregon district block party with purrfect additions
When: Saturday July 1 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Or: Along E. Fifth St. in the Downtown Dayton District of Oregon
Details: Cats and kittens will be available for adoption and to cuddle while drinking special cocktails. Purrfect Additions receives a portion of every special cocktail purchase.
Cost: Free
More information: www.purrfectadditionsinc.com
10. Independence Day Family Worth Week
When: Until July 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day
Or: Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd. in Yellow Springs
Details: Families can enjoy putt-putt golf, batting cages, driving range, wagon rides and animals.
Cost: $18 for bracelets for ages 12 and up. $12 wristbands for ages 11 and under
More information: 937-325-0502 or www.youngsdairy.com.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.daytondailynews.com/what-to-do/events/7-great-things-to-do-in-dayton-this-weekend/J7RL2YGARREKNOHNOC75VEGDTU/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- 7 Day International News Diary | Barrons
- Notable Arts and Entertainment Events in Dayton June 30-July 3
- The end of optimism in China
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Uniform Civil Code Push May Not Find Takers in Tamil Nadu | Chennai News
- Jacquemus: viral sensation Tesher’s latest single winks at Brazil, Bollywood and summer
- ZIM vs OMA Cricket Summary, Live Score Updates and News at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo India.com, Cricket News
- JW Anderson SS24 challenges notions of banality in the domestic realm
- Sega COO cancels contract negotiations with Microsoft in favor of independence
- Association between hormone replacement therapy and increased risk of dementia in later life
- A shooting in front of the American consulate in Saudi Arabia leaves two dead | Gun Violence News
- Kool & the Gang Leads Metro Area Pre-Holiday Music Weekend – The Oakland Press
- 2022-23 OSU Athletics Annual Review