Notable Arts and Entertainment Events in Dayton June 30-July 3





Independence Day celebrations, the return of an outstanding Dayton dance troupe and exciting musical offerings are in store this weekend. 1. City of Dayton Lights in Flight Fireworks When: Monday July 3 at 10 p.m. Or: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton Details: The annual fireworks display will provide family entertainment. Cost: Free More information: www.daytonohio.gov 2. Starry Heights When: Saturday July 1 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Or: Thomas A. Cloud Park, 4707 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights Details: Along with a parade starting at Chambersburg Road/Brandt Pike, the event will include a car show, festival, food, beer garden and live music culminating with a fireworks display. Cost: Free More information: www.hhoh.org 3. Stars, Stripes and Beers When: Saturday July 1 at 5 p.m. Or: Downtown Greene Center Court, 4452 Buckeye Lane Details: This annual event will feature live music and beer tasting. There will also be a beer garden for those who do not want to participate in the tasting. Cost: $25 in advance or $30 the day of the event. More information: 937-490-4990 or www.thegreene.com 4. Dayton Dance Initiative When: June 30 and July 1; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday Or: PNC Arts Annex, 46 W. Second St., Dayton Details: Nine creations will highlight the partnerships between DDI member companies and local artists. The eight collaborators are: multidisciplinary artist Tobi Ewing; writer Jason Harrison; artist/activist Mariah J; composer Austin Jaquith; art educator/writer Hannah Kasper Levinson; composer Brennan Paulin; poet Erica Paulson; and retired Dayton Daily News artist/reporter Ron Rollins. Cost: $30 More information: 937-228-3630 or visit daytonlive.org Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 5. Green Kentucky bluegrass When: Friday, June 30 at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Or: Rose Music Center, 6800 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights Details: Contemporary string band Greensky Bluegrass have been bringing a postmodern approach to American roots music since forming in Kalamazoo, Michigan in 2000. Stress Dreams, the band’s eighth studio album, was released in January 2022. Greensky Bluegrass, who released two tracks digital, Get Out and Congratulations and Condolences, June 9, performs with special guest Neighbor. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $33.50-$52.50 More information: 513-232-6220 or www.rosemusiccenter.com Explore Dayton Dance Initiative presents the Making Moves collaboration at the PNC Arts Annex 6. Rodgers and Hammerstein Cinderella When: Until August 6; Mornings: Thursday, Friday and Sunday: Evenings: Thursday Sunday Or: La Comedia Dinner Theater, 765 W. Central Ave., Springboro Details: This classic tale with songs such as In My Own Little Corner, Impossible and A Lovely Night returns to La Comedia for the first time since 2010. Cost: $39-$79 More information: 937-746-4554 or lacomedia.com Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 7. Dave Alvin When: Friday, June 30 at 7 p.m. Or: Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton Details: Dave Alvin is a Grammy-winning songwriter, singer and musician from California and a founding member of legendary roots band The Blasters. He has also recorded with Tom Waits, John Mellencamp, Jimmie Dale Gilmore, the Knitters, Little Milton and others. Alvin brings his latest band, the Guilty Ones, to town for a show with local surf rock openers, the Mulchmen. Additionally, Levitt Pavilion features Cincinnati-based band Ernie Johnson From Detroit on Saturday, July 1. (Don Thrasher) Cost: Free More information: www.levittdayton.org 8. Silent Disco When: Friday, June 30 at 8:30 p.m. Or: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton Details: Summer is here and it’s no surprise that a themed event like Silent Disco leans into the spirit of the season with a Beach Party. Attendees are encouraged to wear swimsuits and other appropriate clothing as they dance the night away in the tent to music from three DJs. Kim L presents EDM, Sexbox plays 70s to 90s and John Chapel spins modern hip-hop. It’s all delivered via headphones that allow dancers to switch between stations. (Don Thrasher) Cost: $10 in advance, $15 the day of the show More information: 937-424-3870 or yellowcabtavern.com Explore DINING PATIO GUIDE: Plenty of outdoor dining options for summer in the Dayton area 9. Oregon district block party with purrfect additions When: Saturday July 1 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Or: Along E. Fifth St. in the Downtown Dayton District of Oregon Details: Cats and kittens will be available for adoption and to cuddle while drinking special cocktails. Purrfect Additions receives a portion of every special cocktail purchase. Cost: Free More information: www.purrfectadditionsinc.com 10. Independence Day Family Worth Week When: Until July 9 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day Or: Youngs Jersey Dairy, 6880 Springfield Xenia Rd. in Yellow Springs Details: Families can enjoy putt-putt golf, batting cages, driving range, wagon rides and animals. Cost: $18 for bracelets for ages 12 and up. $12 wristbands for ages 11 and under More information: 937-325-0502 or www.youngsdairy.com.

