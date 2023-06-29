Summer entertainment intensifies at Wachholz College Center







Spend summer nights jamming to country, blues, bluegrass, psychedelic rock/pop, and classical music at Wachholz College Center. The performers are: Steep Canyon Rangers, Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives, Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles, Portland Cello Project and Tab Benoit and The Rumble. Grammy Award-winning Steep Canyon Rangers perform at 8 p.m. July 7. According to their biography, the North Carolina-based bluegrass band was discovered by actor/comedian and banjo player Steve Martin who introduced them to new fans and gave them exposure on television. The group continued to develop their musical style in country, jam and Americana, headlining the MerleFest and Gray Fox Bluegrass festivals. Country Music Hall of Famer and Grammy Award winner Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives will perform at 8 p.m. on July 28. Stuart and his longtime band, The Fabulous Superlatives, play music that creates a vast, spacious feel across horizons and endless stretches of two-lane freeway. Their cinematic experience takes its hat off to Bakersfield and Laurel Canyon in California, as it balances jangle and twang in equal measure. Return to where you once belonged by attending the July 31 concert Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles. The tribute band are due to perform at 7:30 p.m. with a setlist that includes songs from Abbey Road and the rooftop concert as well as favorite Beatles hits. The concert promises to deliver a note-for-note theatrical event that is the next best thing to seeing the legendary Beatles. If an intimate evening of classical music that mixes the past with the present is more your beat, check out the Portland Cello Project at 7:30 p.m. on August 3. Portland Cello Project will take audiences on a journey of enchanting melodies and powerful harmonies in celebration of the cello. Close out the summer with Grammy-nominated Tab Benoits’ gritty, soulful Delta swamp blues, and immerse yourself in New Orleans culture with The Rumble at 7 p.m. on August 27. Ticket prices range from $38 to $65. Processing fees may apply. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit wachholzcollegecenter.org or call 756-1400. Wachholz College Center is located on the campus of Flathead Valley Community College. For more information, visit www.wachholzcollegecenter.org.

