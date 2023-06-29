Hollywood stars argue actors aren’t ‘swimming in money’ | The mighty 790 KFGO

Entertainment
By Danielle Broadway
LOS ANGELES (Reuters) Laz Alonso recalled his days as an aspiring actor trying to break into the industry with the preconceived idea that all actors were rich.
It’s very easy to think that all Hollywood stars or anyone in Hollywood are rich and swimming in money in a pool. It just isn’t, Alonso said as he marched in solidarity with the striking Writers Guild of America (WGA) at a picket outside the Amazon Studios lot.
While Alonso is now well known for his role as Mothers Milk on the Prime Video show The Boys, he started his career with many small roles on low budget projects.
It’s a very blue-collar industry. It takes a very, very long time for most people to be seen as working consistently, he said.
The Hollywood Actors Union voted to authorize a strike in early June, and if contract talks break down between chief negotiators and the studios before Friday’s contract deadline, they will join the WGA on the picket lines to demand new contracts from film and television studios.
Actors’ union SAG-AFTRA said 97.91% of the votes cast were in favor of authorizing the strike. Nearly 65,000 members, or around 48% of those eligible, voted for the measure.
One of the most important changes that actors and writers are advocating for is increasing base pay in a television world in which streaming has shortened series and reduced employment, putting their financial health at risk.
Ahead of Friday’s deadline, more than 700 SAG members, including industry influencers like Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence and Glenn Close signed a letter this week to SAG-AFTRA management.
If you are unable to go all the way, we ask that you use the power given to you by us, the members, and join the WGA on the picket lines, reads the letter.
For our union and its future, this is our moment.
MIDDLE CLASS INDUSTRY
The letter came after SAG-AFTRA management said over the weekend that contract talks with the studios had been extremely productive, a possible sign that a deal was within reach. The union and the studios had agreed to a media blackout during the talks.
But the solidarity of high-powered talent could be a boost for actors struggling to land enough gigs to make ends meet.
Jackie Tohn, known for her role as Melanie MelRose Rosen in the Netflix series GLOW, said people outside the industry need to understand the reality that most actors don’t get paid for around 98% of the work they do. devote to their career.
We audition all the time, and as an actor, when I get paid is when I get a job, Tohn said. But most of the time I don’t get a job.
Tohn said when she finally gets paid after getting a new role, the money goes immediately to bills and essential living expenses like gas, her mortgage and groceries.
Tohn thinks only the highest echelons of actors work all the time.
Eric Kripke, creator of Supernatural on The CW and showrunner for The Boys, said there was a very small percentage of people making ridiculous money.
The vast majority of the entertainment industry is middle class, he said. With the exception of a handful of actors, every actor I know has to find a job to cover their rent and take care of their families.
At the London premiere of Indiana Jones and Dial of Destiny, Harrison Ford told Reuters he was ready to back his fellow SAG members if a strike was allowed.
I believe in unions. I believe in work. I believe in representation, all those things. If my union votes to get out, I will get out, he said.
(Reporting by Danielle Broadway; Additional reporting by Hanna Rantala in London; Editing by Mary Milliken and Sandra Maler)
