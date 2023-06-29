Harrison Ford beams as he attends Indiana Jones statue unveiling | Entertainment
Harrison Ford beamed as he attended the unveiling of an Indiana Jones statue to mark the release of the fifth film featuring his iconic explorer character.
The bronze sculpture stands in London’s Leicester Square ahead of the release of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Fate, which sees Harrison, 80, reprise his role as an adventurer alongside Phoebe Waller-Bridge, 37, as than his goddaughter.
It shows Indiana cracking her whip in her trademark felt hat and is on the north terrace of the square, one of the busiest aisles in Europe.
The character joins statues of a number of other movie icons in the Scenes in the Square area, including Harry Potter, Mary Poppins, Charlie Chaplin and Bugs Bunny, which tourists and locals can find and take photos with .
After its unveiling on Monday (26.06.23), attended by Harrison who posed with statue sculptor Fred Tucker at the event, it is now open to the public.
Mark Williams, Director of Destination for Heart of London Business Alliance, said: “We are more than delighted to welcome Indiana Jones to the Scenes in the Square trail, honoring characters who have played major roles in film history since 1981 and cementing Harrison Ford’s status as a movie icon. .
The dynamic statue trail is a true celebration of entertainment and there are few more worthy inclusions than the legendary Indiana Jones.
Taking pride of place on the bustling North Terrace of Leicester Squares and unveiled on the national release of its fifth cinematic adventure, Indy promises to be a hugely popular addition to the square.
Councilor Tim Roca, Deputy Chief and Cabinet Member for Youth, Learning and Recreation, added: Although some might think it belongs in a museum, I am delighted to welcome the Indiana Jones statue. in Leicester Square. Located in the heart of our city, this tribute celebrates Westminster’s unparalleled position as a home for film and entertainment.
We are proud to partner with the Heart of London Business Alliance to support Scenes in the Square, which continues to generate excitement in the borough, making culture and the arts accessible to our residents.
Although he has his own statue, Harrison insists he doesn’t consider himself a legend.
He told Entertainment Weekly magazine that he was considered a movie icon: I don’t connect the dots myself. I mean, I don’t know what a legend does for a living. I know I consider myself a working actor, and I’ll settle for that.
