Tamannaah and Vijay Varma reveal if they had sex on the first date | Bollywood

Tamannaah Bhatia said she never had sex on a first date while Vijay Varma thinks he “must have”. The actors are preparing for the release of their new project – Lust Stories 2. Tamannaah and Vijay will be seen on screen together for the first time in Sujoy Ghosh’s short film for the Netflix anthology which will be released online on June 29. (Also read: Tamannaah and Vijay beam with joy as they pose together at Lust Stories 2 event) Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma pose during a special screening of Netflix’s Indian Hindi anthology film Lust Stories 2. (AFP)

Tamannaah and Vijay have been together for quite some time and they recently confirmed that they are dating. Confirmation came as they launched promotional tours and interviews for Lust Stories 2. The anthology also includes short films by Konkona Sen Sharma, R Balki, and Amit Ravindernath Sharma.

Sex on the first date

When asked if she ever went on a bad date, Tamannaah told News18 that she did and she also answered if she ever had sex on a first date. YOU. She said she had never had sex on a first date, while Vijay told the news channel: “I have to have some.” Director Sujoy responded to the question by saying, “Not so lucky,” leaving everyone divided.

Test drive before the wedding

Vijay asked if he had sex on the second date and Sujoy told him, “I come from a pretty average middle class family, I have to fight for everything. Nothing comes easy for me. Me.” During the interview, the crew was also asked if they believed Neena Gupta’s dialogue in Lust Stories – “Shaadi se pehle test drive to karna chahiye (We should do a test drive before marriage).” Vijay Varma was quick to state that he believes in everything Neena says, and Tamannaah called it a good call to follow whatever Neena says as she “knows everything”.

Lust Stories 2

Lust Stories 2 also features Kajol, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi, Amruta Shubhash, Tillotama Shome and Kumud Mishra except for Neena, Tamannaah and Vijay. It is produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Ent and is a collection of films that see relationships from a female perspective.