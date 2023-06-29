Hollywood has a Jamie Foxx-shaped hole in its heart

Comment this story Comment

MIAMI Everyone has a story with Jamie Foxx. Some grown man advice here, a perfectly placed punchline there, some laid back beatboxing to break the ice and a tight five for a tense set. Call it pixie dust Foxx. The 55-year-old Oscar-winning actor constantly manages to leave people better than he found them. Who makes the actors public absence following a medical complication in April that was all the more painful. Something is missing, isn’t it?

Jamie, if you can hear me, I love you. I think you were amazing in In Living Color, shouts a shirtless man as he walks down the currently empty red carpet at the recent Miami premiere of They cloned Tyrone, a trippy sci-fi tale from the hood starring Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris. The movie doesn’t land on Netflix until July 21, and who knows how this fan knew Foxx might have been at the steamy Miami premiere during the black american film festival (the movie poster isn’t up yet), but maybe that’s just the fact that Jamie Foxx should be everywhere?

A third of the movies’ starting lineup, Foxx is on fire as pimp extraordinaire Slick Charles steps into the role like a pair of snakeskin boots. With nearly 90 credits, the actor has played roles including a musical genius, singing canary, vampire hunter, and super villain. But Slick Charles is a character apart, combining Foxx’s unerring comedic timing, liquid physicality and dramatic relatability. Because the cast’s talent spans genres and mediums, it can be easy to forget just how good he is. But in They Cloned Tyrone, you can’t.

What you didn’t see was me tapping my fingers under the close-ups, Boyega said from the red carpet after her third outfit change (the movie is about clones, after all). He plays Fontaine, the dope boy who discovers he has dozens of lookalikes after teaming up Three Musketeers-style with the characters Slick and Yo-Yo (Parris). Stone-faced for much of the film, Fontaine is the straight man. Foxx and Parris cut and broke away. To get through a hilarious scene where Foxx and Parris ad-lib a version of Rose Royces Im Going Down using their handguns as microphones, Boyega had to clench his fists.

A lot of it was about trying to stay in control, especially being in the elevator with Teyonah and Jamie. When they meet it’s stupid. And then I’m supposed to be the serious guy, Boyega said.

For Foxx, Boyega, like everyone else, had nothing but praise. But none of that is so great to work with stuff. The adoration is specific, pinned to a time when that Foxx pixie dust was sprinkled over their lives.

Actress and social media star Tabitha Brown and her husband, Chance, who were among the glittering crowd of famous faces at the premiere, called each other die-hard fans. The couple walked down the aisle two decades ago for the song Wedding Vows which Foxx sang on his namesake WB show. Chance Brown revealed another connection for the first time.

I never shared it with anyone, but I used to do Jamie’s security before I retired, the former LAPD officer said. A lot of people know him through his work, but I was lucky enough to see him behind the camera. On a personal level, he is an exceptional human being.

A common thread was the ease with which Foxx dismissed his movie star image.

Jamies will always cheer you up when he’s on set. And to be so, there is also a quality of leadership. Watching him interact with the team and seeing how much he gave to the role even though he was at this level was a teaching moment. No matter where you are, keep it cool, Boyega added. Foxx made more demonstrations than revelations.

For Parris, it was all in the words. Most of the actresses’ scenes as a prostitute with a head for the news are with Foxx, Yo-Yos sometimes pimping and constant verbal sparring partner. She was nervous from the start. Everyone knows what a talented journalist Jamie is.

Do you? Parris said, wearing a skin-grazing lavender dress. I don’t think you understand.

Parriss’ first scene on set was a multi-page battle between her and Foxx, a man who got his start in the Los Angeles comedy club scene and has three stand-up specials under his belt.

I’m nervous just to be around him, Parris recalled, but Foxx’s first order of business was to help out, jamming with the actress before the cameras started rolling. He was improvising stuff for me to play. He’s just such a nice creative.

As filming progressed and the punchlines increased, Foxx made himself even more available.

Our characters form a duo. Yo-Yo can definitely go hand in hand with Slick Charles. But Teyonah? said Parris, who, despite being confident in his clowning skills, was running mental marathons to keep up. There were certain times when I couldn’t compete. So the actress reached out to the Oscar-winning actress for help. He played jokes on me, cracking up on himself so Yo-Yo could crack on him. I used it. Who do this ? Gives you space to shine and do your thing and take on his character?

Jamie Foxx does that, apparently.

Director Juel Taylor never imagined Foxx would be on his set, playing a role that seemed uniquely made for an actor with his gift of chatter and lyrical dexterity.

Jamie was like a pie in the sky. You don’t really believe Jamie Foxx would say yes to a first-time director who, like, no one knows who you are, who is, like, a complete person, Taylor said in a rare quiet moment at the festival. five days in the afternoon after the first major screening of his films.

Taylor and her writing partner, Tony Rettenmaier, were just hoping to get a few bucks. Maybe take the movie to Sundance. Foxx was so far from the picture. But, strangely enough, after seeing the script and hearing their elevator pitch, people kept saying yes, Taylor said. Foxx has signed on to co-star and produce. The character was not written for him, but the actor made it his own.

It looked good on the page, but it makes everything you write 10 times better than you could have imagined. Then he improvises things between the cracks, Taylor said. Take the elevator scene where Boyega clenched his fists not to laugh. It was about three lines into the script, according to Taylor.

On set, the A-lister taught the novice director the unsaid. He’s like a scientist, so he can get out of bed and get into character. He does a lot of subtle things in the movie that I didn’t tell him to do, but I wanted him to do it, but I didn’t necessarily want to tell him what to do, you know? Taylor said.

Basically, Foxx is the popular movie star, a celebrity who knows when to turn it on and when to turn it off.

At some point during filming, Taylor, like all directors, was faced with one of those terrible, horrible, not good, very bad days on set. It was hard, he said. So rough he doesn’t even want to describe it on record. It was a day of very low morale, Taylor said. But in the heat of the moment, he heard laughter. Yes, Jamie.

He does stand-up. Instead of being in his trailer, he’s in a crowd in the parking lot and everyone is laughing. It was just five minutes of jokes, Taylor said.

You could see the whole vibe starting to change. So you have all these people who were like, salty, laughing. He is so intuitive. This is what the whole needs right now. Everyone needs to relax and remember that we’re just on a film set. He kept, like, for lack of a better word, the spiritual needs of the whole always at the forefront of his mind.

