Kool & the Gang leads Metro Area Pre-Holiday Music Weekend – Macomb Daily
Kool & the Gang doesn’t really need a lot of reasons to, uh, celebrate. But with the 60th anniversary looming next year, these are high points for the band that still have us dancing to “Celebration,” “Jungle Boogie,” “Ladies’ Night” and “Get Down On It.”
“We’ve had our ups and downs, but our love for music keeps us in it,” says bassist Robert “Kool” Bell, who co-founded the band as the Jazziacs in 1964 in New Jersey. . It adopted its current name in 1969. Only Bell and George “Funky” Brown whose memoir Too Hot: Kool & the Gang & Me released on July 11 remain from the original lineup and continue to oversee the band’s business.
“We started as young guys, when I was 14,” recalls Bell, 72, who also launched a Le Kool champagne line. “My dad said to me, ‘Whatever you do, make sure you stick together,’ and we did. I feel like we have a basketball team now, with rotating stars. The guys we play with are young. I just try to follow them.”
The current Kool & the Gang releases a new album, “People Just Wanna Have Fun”, on July 14, a 15-song set with songs like “Let’s Party”, “We Are the Party” and the title track which allows everyone know that it is always about the celebration.
“George’s concept was that after COVID people just want to have fun again,” Bell says, “so we had this idea for an album that’s pretty much that. I would say it’s a combination of what we’ve done over the years, it’s funky, it’s got some jazzy stuff in. People will hear it and know it’s Kool & the Gang.
Kool & the Gang performs at 7 p.m. at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheater, 2600 Atwater St. Detroit. 313-393-7128 or TheAretha.com.
Other musical events of note this weekend (all subject to change) include:
FRIDAY JUNE 30
Detroit’s Thornetta Davis, recent winner of a Blues Music Award for Soul Blues Female Artist, joins spoken word artist La Shaun phoenix Moore for a night of music and poetry at 8 p.m. in Fisher Music Center’s Sosnick Court, 3711 Woodward Ave., Detroit. 313-576-5111 or dso.org.
Country star Morgan Wallen wraps up his two-show streak at Detroit’s Ford Field at 5:30 p.m., joined by openers Hardy, Earnest and Bailey Zimmerman. 2000 Brush St. 313-262-2008 or fordfield.com.
Salute To America, featuring the Detroit Symphony Orchestra and fireworks, begins its four-night tour at Greenfield Village in Dearborn. The event begins at 5 p.m. each evening, with the DSO playing at 8:30 p.m. leading up to fireworks. Tickets and other information are available through thehenryford.org.
Bryce Avery is bringing his Rocket Summer to North Texas for a show with the Juliana Theory at Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale. Doors 7 p.m. 248-820-5596 or thelovingtouchferndale.com.
Kentucky duo the Local Honeys sweeten the pot at 8 p.m. at 20 Front Street in Lake Orion. 248-783-7105 or 20frontstreet.com.
The Alley Bridge at Detroit’s Majestic complex will be partying this weekend, with Thay Rodrigues spinning first and Versace James & Friends tapping on Saturday, July 1. Doors at 9 p.m. for both. 4120 Woodward Ave. 313-833-9700 or themajesticdetroit.com.
Miami metal troupe Cynic are joined by Atheist, Recorruptor and Symphoned at Sanctuary Detroit, 2932 Caniff, Hamtramck. Doors 6 p.m. 313-462-4117 or sanctuarydetroit.com.
Alabama’s Carver Commodore headlined with Antighost, the Skinny Limbs and Avalanche at the Lager House, 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit. Doors 8 p.m. 313-500-1475 or thelagerhouse.com.
Detroit’s Cadieux Cafe is in the tribute band business this weekend, with Supercrunch at 7 p.m. followed by Shattered (the Rolling Stones) and Face 2 Face (Rod Stewart, Jeff Beck, the Faces) at the same time on Saturday. June 1st. 4300 Cadieux Road. 313-882-8560 or cadieuxcafe.com.
Country troubadour John Berry plays at 8 p.m. at The Ark 316 S. Main St. 313-761-1818 or theark.org.
SATURDAY JULY 1
8 Ball, MJG, Xzibit and The Dogg Pound celebrate 50 years of hip-hop at 8 p.m. at Aretha Franklin Amphitheater, 2600 Atwater St. Detroit. 313-393-7128 or TheAretha.com.
The Orbitsuns play a free show at 6 p.m. at the Royal Oak Hotel, 811 E. Eleven Mile Road. 248-547-9770 or hotelroyaloak.com.
Country singer-songwriter Sammy Kershaw heads downriver to perform at District 142, 142 Maple St. Doors at 7 p.m. district142live.com.
Singer-songwriters Ruthie Collins and Nikita Karmen team up at 8 p.m. at 20 Front Street in Lake Orion. 248-783-7105 or 20frontstreet.com.
Detroit jazz singer Kimmie Horne speaks through Sunday July 2 at Cliff Bell’s, 2030 Park Ave., Detroit. 313-961-2543 or cliffbells.com.
The Budos Band’s pre-holiday show at Ferndale’s Magic Bag is sold out. 22920 Woodward Ave. 248-544-1991 or themagicbag.com.
Hard rock Animal headline with Frame 42 and Phoenix Rising at the Diesel Concert Lounge, 33151 23 Mile Road, Chesterfield Township. Doors 7 p.m. 586-933-3503 or dieselconcerts.com.
Nashville’s Deeohgee performs at Lager House, 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit. Local groups supported by the Hourlies and Suede Brain. Doors 8 p.m. 313-500-1475 or thelagerhouse.com.
The Harlem Gospel Travelers are heading to Michigan for an 8 p.m. show at The Ark 316 S. Main St. 313-761-1818 or theark.org.
SUNDAY JULY 2
After selling out Little Caesars Arena last summer, Anita Baker is returning to Pine Knob Music Theater for the first time since 2010 amid controversy after an online fight with Babyface led to her being dropped from her tour. Show time is 7:33 p.m. Bob Seger Drive, Independence Township. 313-471-7000 or 313Presents.com.
R&B singer Erykah Badu brings her Unfollow Me Tour to Little Caesars Arena at 7:30 p.m. Yasiin Bey opens. 2645 Woodward Avenue, Detroit. 313-471-7000 or 313Presents.com.
Sacramento punk bank Loma Prieta performs at Sanctuary Detroit, 2932 Caniff, Hamtramck. Frail Body, Wounded Touch and Mafia Birdhouse are also on the bill. Doors 7 p.m. 313-462-4117 or sanctuarydetroit.com.
Post Sex Nachos, Fox Royale and the American Hotel System offer a tasty trio at Loving Touch, 22634 Woodward Ave., Ferndale. Doors 7 p.m. 248-820-5596 or thelovingtouchferndale.com.
Detroit punk rock bands Federal Dank, Trophy Knife and 3 the Hard Way meet there at the Lager House, 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit. Doors 7 p.m. 313-500-1475 or thelagerhouse.com.
