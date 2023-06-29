Manushi Chillar and Mrunal Thakur Join Cast of Satyaprem Ki Katha at Bollywood Screening





The film Satyaprem Ki Katha by Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani was released in theaters on Thursday. The actors’ families and several of their friends and industry colleagues attended the special screening of the film in Mumbai on Wednesday. Among them were former Miss World and now actor Manushi Chillar, Pooja Hegde, Mrunal Thakur and Tiger Shroff. Read also : Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra laugh as paparazzi praise their true love story at Satyaprem Ki Katha screening Pooja Hegde, Kartik Aaryan, Manushi Chillar and Mrunal Thakur at the screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha. (Varinder Chawla) Celebrities at the screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Iulia Vantur and Shikha Talsania at the screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha. (Varinder Chawla) Kartik’s mother, Dr. Mala Tiwari, was seen arriving for the screening in a purple ethnic costume. Kiara was accompanied by her husband Sidharh Malhotra and her parents. Sidharth and Kiara were paired in white during the screening. Shikha Talsania, who plays Kartik’s sister in the film, was also seen in a black dress with a thigh-high slit. Manushi, who made her film debut with Samrat Prithviraj, looked lovely in a mid-calf length midi dress. Pooja Hegde, who was recently seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, was also spotted in a blue dress. Mrunal Thakur also attended the screening in a black robe. His anthology Lust Stories 2 was also released on Netflix on Thursday. Mrunal Thakur, Kartik Aaryan and his mother and Tiger Shroff at the screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha. (Varinder Chawla) Ronit Roy with his son, Pooja Hegde, Manushi Chillar, Johnny Lever with Jesse Lever at the screening of Satyaprem Ki Katha. (Varinder Chawla) Actor Ronit Roy with his son Agastya, Darshan Kumaar, Saiee Manjrekar, Iulia Vantur were also part of the screening. Filmmakers Nitesh Tiwari and his wife Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Alvira Khan with her husband Atul Agnihotri, Sham Kaushal, Chunky Panday, Varun Dhawan’s mother Karuna Dhawan have also been spotted. Learn more about Satyaprem Ki Katha Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Satyaprem Ki Katha also stars Supriya Pathak, Gajraj Rao, Rajpal Yadav, Siddharth Randheria, Anooradha Patel, Nirrmite Saawaant and Shikha Talsania. The film marks Kartik and Kiara’s second collaboration after their hit horror comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The film boasts of great music with songs like Naseeb Se, Aaj Ke Baad and dancer numbers Gujju Pataka and Sun Sajni. Pasoori Nu, a recreation of the Pakistani hit Pasoori, was recently unveiled. Karthik’s story about Satyaprem Kartik had said earlier about Satyaprem Ki Katha, I think in my whole career I’ve never been so involved in a film as I’ve been in Satyaprem Ki Katha because I really believe in the subject and I feel proud to be a part of Satyaprem Ki Katha. I think in my filmography maybe it’s a movie in which I felt proud in every frame of the movie, which I don’t know why but on a story level and from the beginning, the first day , when the first narration happened until Now, when we are on stage, I always have this feeling of pride.

