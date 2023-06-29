Hollywood Actors ‘Get Ready to Strike’ in Letter to SAG-AFTRA – VIBE.com

More than 300 actors sent a letter to the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) asking the bargaining committee and the Alliance of Film and Television Producers to reach a a contractual agreement by June 30. According rolling stone, top talent warned resistance leaders.

Ahead of the memo, SAG-AFTRA actress president Fran Drescher posted a video claiming “extremely productive negotiations” are “focused on all critical issues.”

“We remain strong and we are going to reach a decisive agreement,” she said.

In the note obtained by RL, the signatories are clear that although a strike is not the goal, they are ready to take action against Hollywood studios. The letter comes as the Writers Guild of America has more than 50 days of strike action against the AMPTP over its own film and television contract.

“This is no time to meet in the middle, and it’s no exaggeration to say that the eyes of history are upon us all,” the letter read. “We ask you to push for all the changes we need and the protections we deserve and make history by doing so. If you are unable to follow through, we ask that you use the power given to you by us, the members, and join the WGA on the picket lines. For our union and its future, this is our moment. We hope that on our behalf, you will meet this moment and not miss it.

Signatories include Quinta Brunson, Keke Palmer, Amin Joseph, Meryl Streep, Rami Malek, Eva Longoria, Uzo Aduba, Ariana DeBose, Daveed Diggs, Chelsea Handler, Jeremy O. Harris, Natasha Rothwell, Lena Waithe, DeWanda Wise, and more.

Lena Waithe attends the Indeed Rising Voices premiere at Spring Studios on June 12, 2023 in New York City. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for the 2023 Tribeca Festival

Read the full note via Deadline below:

Dear SAG-AFTRA Steering and Bargaining Committee,

Thank you for your hard work and leadership in this difficult negotiation at a truly unprecedented time. As members of SAG-AFTRA, we have been impressed over the past few months with how our leaders have highlighted the unique issues in the negotiations and the need for realignment in our industry. We were happy to see SAG-AFTRA leading the way among guilds in identifying AI as a threat to our livelihoods that needs to be addressed now, a “game changer”. We felt like you understood how much our salary and residuals were undermined, how long we were held back between seasons. We were filled with pride watching the union come together and deliver an incredibly strong strike authorization vote.

But solidarity requires honesty, and we must make our determination clear. A strike brings incredible hardship to so many people, and no one wants it. But we are ready to strike if it comes to that. And we are concerned that SAG-AFTRA members might be willing to make sacrifices that the leadership is not. We hope you heard our message. This is an unprecedented inflection point in our industry, and what might be considered good business in other years just isn’t good enough. We feel that our wages, our craft, our creative freedom and the power of our union have all been undermined over the past decade. We must reverse these trajectories. With inflation and the continued growth of streaming, we need a seismic realignment of our minimum wage and new media residuals, exclusivity exclusions, and other conditions. We also think it’s absolutely vital that the agreement restores the dignity of the casting process by regulating the use of auto-cassettes. This is a huge problem for working class actors. And especially when it comes to artificial intelligence, we don’t think SAG-AFTRA members can afford to make mid-range gains in anticipation of what others will come in three years, and we think that “It is absolutely vital that this negotiation not only protects our likenesses, but ensures that we are well compensated when any of our work is used to train AI. We want you to know that we would rather strike than compromise on these fundamentals, and we believe that if we settle for a less than transformative deal, the future of our union and our profession will be compromise, and SAG-AFTRA will enter the next trade with significantly reduced leverage.

It’s not a time to meet in the middle, and it’s no exaggeration to say that the eyes of history are upon us all. We ask that you push for all the changes we need and the protections we deserve and make history by doing so. If you are unable to follow through, we ask that you use the power given to you by us, the members, and join the WGA on the picket lines. For our union and its future, this is our moment. We hope that, on our behalf, you will encounter this moment and not miss it.