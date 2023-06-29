O’Bryant’s new book captures moments from the Charlottesville Band’s first century





As the Charlottesville Band began preparing for its upcoming centennial, a longtime member serving as the band’s historian began compiling interesting moments from the band’s history to share with the public. Fans can find those moments all in one place in a new book. Clarinetist and composer Fred O’Bryant released “Here Is Your Band!” A Centennial History of the Municipal Band of Charlottesville, Virginia, 1922-2022. » The book is available at Amazon.co.ukand fans can pick up copies at the band’s summer gigs. Over five years of centennial research, OBryant has unearthed memorable moments that will feel new to viewers today. Who knew a former bandleader was named the most handsome man in South Dakota during his college days in the 1950s? Or that the band performed on a riverboat in Memphis, Tennessee, in 1925 on one of their first trips outside of Charlottesville? People also read… The author also reveals gems such as the fact that the group included a cutest baby contest as part of one of the auto shows it presented as fundraisers in the late 1920s and early 1930s. OBryant has been a member of the Charlottesville Band, formerly known as the Charlottesville Municipal Band, for 44 years. I just like to play music, he says. He had played in a community band in North Carolina and was thrilled to find a thriving band when he moved to Charlottesville. OBryant himself went down in band history as one of the many members who compose for the band. His fellow composers include Charles Torian and Gary Fagan. A common thread that remained constant throughout the band’s history was its dedication to the community it entertained and served. The group has always been aware of its history, OBryant said, when it was formed in 1922, [founder Sol] Kaufman saw him very much as an asset to the community. This comes from his pride in the city. The group maintained this feeling of wanting to help the community. During his time as a musician in the band, OBryant saw examples of this commitment. Probably over the past 20 years or so, the band has done a lot more outreach to young musicians in the community to get them more interested in music, OBryant said. One example is a new scholarship program that offers seventh and eighth graders from Charlottesville and Albemarle County schools the chance to take weekly music lessons and perform a piece with the band at a concert. The band also began programming more contemporary compositions alongside its orchestral transcriptions, patriotic tunes and other crowd favorites, OBryant said. Fans can hear the Charlottesville Band perform their Patriots and Princesses program of patriotic favorites and Disney themes at 7:30 p.m. on July 5 at the Paramount Theater. Outdoor performances for quiet summer evenings will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 18 in the parking lot of the V. Earl Dickinson Building at Piedmont Virginia Community College and at 7:30 p.m. August 1 in front of the Center in Belvedere. The band’s final show at the Paramount Theater of the summer season will be at 7:30 p.m. on August 15. Admission to band concerts is free. The book costs $10. To learn more about the Charlottesville Band, visit cvilleband.org.

