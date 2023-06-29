The rise, fall and unlikely rebirth of the Hollywood blockbuster

Once upon a time, summer blockbuster season was limited to this summer. But over the past decade, it seems blockbuster season has expanded to fill the entire year.

Marvel Studios, the most reliable blockbuster machine of the modern era, only released movies between May and August. Then, in 2018, Black Panther dropped in February, once a dead zone for major releases, and quickly became the biggest movie of the year. Now, it’s rare that a month goes by without a franchise installment filled with mega-budget VFX.

And that’s, essentially, our modern definition of a blockbuster: big, loud, full of CGI, and (most importantly) familiar. These days it often feels less like a blockbuster was something you were really excited for and more like something you were culturally obligated to see. It’s safe, it’s predictable, and all of those visual effects will look better on the big screen than on our TV.

But how did we get here? And is there hope for another kind of blockbuster movie? To answer these questions, we have to go back to the director who started it all: Steven Spielberg.

An abbreviated history of the hit movie

It is common knowledge that in the summer of 1975, Steven Spielbergs Jaws created the modern blockbuster. But by the time it was released, there had already been plenty of action epics (like Ben-Comment) and jaw-dropping glasses (like 2001: A Space Odyssey). How was it different Jaws was how it was published. Back then, Hollywood films would open in one city and then slowly roll out across the country over a period of months. Jaws took a different approach. Accompanied by a television marketing blitz, it opened nationwide on the same day.

Jaws would remain the No. 1 film in America for the entire summer of 1975, playing in theaters for months and making nearly 30 times its budget. Hollywood quickly moved to prioritize high-concept, spectacle-oriented films that could open wide and play to large audiences. Instead of a movie taking up to a year to make a profit, now you could have a hit within days of its release. Like Roger Ebert Put thethe impact of films like Jaws And star wars inspired leaders to go for the home run instead of the hit.

Half a century later, it seems obvious Jaws And star wars would become the biggest hits of their time, but when they arrived they weren’t the familiar properties they are now. star wars was once an original movie, this thing that Hollywood now fears. And the blockbusters that came in their wake were nothing like what we expect from our big budget tentpoles today.

They were R-rated horror movies like The Amityville Horror, the omenOr Extraterrestrial; supernatural romantic dramas like Ghost; and comedies starring Saturday Night Live old like ghost hunters Or Beverly Hills Cop. Even HEY is an unlikely candidate for one of the biggest blockbusters of all time: an emotional coming-of-age film set in the suburbs (which, yes, has an alien).

Even though producers have tried to hone the formula for blockbuster-sized hits (with varying degrees of success), it’s never been an exact science. Often when studios tried to replicate the success of a movie, like Disneys star wars counterfeit The black hole, they would be underperforming. None of the three Jaws the sequels came close to the success of the original.

When it came to blockbusters, the hook saw something new, a new type of story, a fresh twist on a familiar concept, and often, as it did back then, revolutionary industrial-focused visual effects. Light & Magic, awesome new effects seen. Supermanone of the biggest hits of the late 70s, sold on the slogan You’ll Believe a Man Can Fly.

Tim Burton Batman provided the blueprint for our current era of blockbusters for better or for worse. Warner Bros.

In the 25 years that followed Jaws, each year’s biggest blockbusters were rarely sequels (Star Wars installments were the notable exceptions). For the most part, the movies that audiences turned to the most, the ones that stayed in theaters for months on end thanks to constant repeat viewings, were new original movies. But at the start of the 21st century, that began to change.

You could say that our current era begins with the years 1989 Batman (a familiar property originally aimed at kids with massive franchise potential, a massive budget, and a movie star in the lead role). Since 2004, each year’s Best Picture has been part of an established franchise (the only exception being the first Avatar in 2009). As silly as it sounds, it’s easy to get nostalgic for the not-too-distant period of 1996, when the big movies of the year were Tornado And Independence Day.

The box office strategy for blockbusters in the 21st century is to open a massive first weekend, then plummet and leave theaters after about a month. Financial success is more a demonstration of successful marketing than genuine public passion.

Early blockbusters made their money over a longer period of time, becoming hits due to genuine enthusiasm and word of mouth that kept them going for months. These days, it’s hard to tell if blockbusters are truly popular or if they’ve been so bombarded with marketing hype that we show up that first week out of obligation and then quickly forget about them. 2019 Disney Remake The Lion King earned over $1.6 billion, a staggering amount of money, but have you ever heard a single person say they liked this movie? Or that they saw him again at home?

Perhaps the best indicator for determining actual popularity is something called a movie multiplier (how much money has been made After its opening weekend). Finding this requires a bit of math. You divide the movies total box office by its opening weekend box office. A higher multiplier means more people saw the film after opening weekend, either returning for repeat viewings or seeing it later based on positive word of mouth. Terminator 2 (1991) had a $31 million opening weekend and went on to gross $201 million domestically, earning it a 6.5 multiplier. men in black (1997) has a multiplier of 4.9.

Most blockbuster hits of the last 20 years have a multiplier around 2 or 3. Last years Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness had a multiplier of 2.2. Avengers: Endgamefor a time the highest-grossing film of all time, had a multiplier of 2.4.

Can the blockbuster be saved?

With the one-two punch of Top Gun: Maverick And Avatar: The Way of the Waterthe blockbuster has once again shown signs of life. Paramount Pictures

Over the past year, there have been signs that the original breed of blockbusters might still be alive. Two versions 2022, Top Gun: Maverick And Avatar: The Way of the Watereach has a multiplier greater than 5, the highest of almost any 21st century blockbuster (beaten only by the original Avatar).

Both Superior gun And Avatar generated a lot of talk about their refreshing old-fashioned, but I think that just means they prioritized the stuff that the best blockbusters of the previous era delivered. Each film sold largely on impressive spectacle, promising to show audiences something new, either with aerial photography and stunning stunts, or an immersive and detailed alien world. Although both were sequels, they didn’t feel like episodes of a long-running TV series. Neither film bothered with a post-credits scene teasing the next installment, a practice that has become standard for blockbusters. Even though we know there is a Avatar 3 coming in a few years, The way of the water offered a thoroughly satisfying and transporting experience that people revisited again and again over a period of months.

While some might strike these films for being hokey or cliché (despite both receiving Best Picture nominations at this year’s Oscars), they look like the kind of blockbuster we haven’t seen in a while. The ones where the emotion you get from watching them comes not from recognizing a cameo from a character from another film, but from good old-fashioned, exciting storytelling with real stakes. And while Hollywood has spent the last two decades training audiences to flock to the safe and the familiar, to the brands they can recycle forever, the success of these films shows they still have an appetite. for the classic blockbuster experience. Next step: getting people to show up for it in a movie that’s not a sequel.