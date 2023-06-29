Bollywood Queen at Proud Cabaret City

Discover the evolution of Bollywood through a night of compelling performances at Proud City. Guaranteed to be a night to remember, it’s a fusion of traditional and contemporary styles designed to leave you spellbound. From legendary Bollywood choreographer, Naz Choudhury is BOLLYWOOD QUEEN. A vibrant celebration of Bollywood dance, song and party from its origins to the present day.

The show

The shows promise to captivate with an array of talent, colorful costumes, a fusion of traditional and contemporary, and a dazzling display of world Bollywood dance. The Kings and Queens will take you on a journey through Indian culture with a grand finale where the Bollywood party begins!

The food

The show continues with a delicious, authentic Indian feast that takes you on a journey through India’s culinary heritage. Feast on a range of dishes bursting with flavor and authenticity, with the spicy delights of the north or the coconut specialties of the south, expert chefs create a dining experience that rivals the excitement of the show.

Start with a mouth-watering selection of starters, followed by a main course that caters to vegetarian and non-vegetarian preferences. Finish the meal with delicious traditional Indian desserts, the perfect finale to a divine dining experience. For more information, please check each ticket type for inclusions.

Show director/choreographer Naz Choudhury says we can’t wait to go live. It’s a dream team of Bolly Flex showstoppers. The actors are incredibly talented and this is the first time a British Bollywood dance company has done such an incredible residency. Were pulling all the stops for this one. A big thank you to Alex Proud, Jordan and the entire Proud team for giving us this opportunity and making history. Get ready in the UK, this spectacular show will blow your mind!

To book

