IIt was 2 a.m. on Pride weekend in New York, and at the Gorgeous Gorgeous queer pop party, the church organs on Jocelyn’s comeback single, World Class Sinner/Im A Freak, swelled into the tunes. You can pull my hair / Touch me anywhere / Whip and chains, she sang, amid bass that lingered in the air like her beloved Virginia Slims. And, as some revelers took a break to swing, mop up the sweat or shout who the hell?at least a quarter of clubbers have lost their minds.

Jocelyn, played by Lily-Rose Depp, is the fictional pop star at the center of HBO’s beleaguered trauma buffet, The Idol. World Class Sinner, with her pantyhose touch me touch me touch me deliciously dead-eyed hook and autotune, worked its way to becoming a dormant hit, with over 10m of stream and a lorde cry, who sang it on Instagram. Idols World Class Sinner is the song of the summer? asked GQ. in the show, World Class Sinner is meant to be bad, like a cynical piece to get Jocelyn back on the radio. (Every time I listen to it, I’m fucking embarrassed, Jocelyn says.) But the song is a deftly constructed earworm, with a blur-dipped Timbaland stutter, R&B–flexed mid 2010s pop sounds. As a TikTok user Put the: It makes me want to drink tequila and get a tattoo. This may be the only thing the show has managed to do right.

Search hard, and you’ll find enough fictional music stars over the years to form their own alternative canon, ranging from wholesome family bands (The Partridge Family) to retro soul (sister and sisters) and proto-riot grrrl punk (The Fabulous Spots). In the 90s and 2000s, invented bands opted for big-budget comedies like butter on popcorn; you’ll still hear Freaky Fridays Pink Slip in karaoke bars today, and the theme of fake 60s pop band The Wonders for That Thing You Do! was fair enough to be nominated for an Oscar. The soundtrack to the satire of 2001s punk rock prom queen Josie And the Pussycats, created by members of The Go-Gos and Letters to Cleo and with production by Babyface, went gold and won helped inspire a generation of indie-rock artists. I studied the way they play, Mitski said. I would be like, Oh that’s how you do! This is how you have fun!

But no matter how hard it tries, Hollywood is struggling to match its fictional pop artists with superstar-worthy music. Pixar hired Billie Eilish and Finneas to write the music for a 2000-inspired boyband named 4*TOWN in 2022’s Turning Red. But their involvement felt like the musical equivalent of a stunt cast, with songs hopelessly generic that had little of the wit or technicality of Backstreet Boys et al. Amazons 2023 music stan satire Swarm centered on a Beyonc-inspired superstar named NiJah, but his music scattered despite contributions from show co-creator Donald Glover wouldn’t pass with Michelle. For 2018’s mind-bending pop parable Vox Lux, director Brady Corbet worked with Sia to craft a 20-year catalog of [pop star] Music by Celeste for Natalie Portman, but one-note EDM soundtracks don’t bother to trace the artistic risks and reinventions a veteran star like Celeste would have needed to stay in the game. At least Hologram fringe.

In contrast, you can actually imagine hearing Allys though, Lady Gagas’ dance-pop songs from 2018’s A Star Is Born on the radio. But the film holds them in rather low regard. Gaga seemed to confirm that in an interview with hello america. In the [Shallow] chorus she said, I’m far from the bottom, said Gaga. And then later in the film, we hear music from him that is the opposite of deep. We hear the shallow. On the surface, maybe, but why did you do that? and Hair Body Face were a cut above most Top 40 fare, blurring the (admittedly dated) movies narrative of an artist who abandons her gifts for lowest common denominator pop. They’ve also become cult favourites, streaming most of the songs from her current album Joanne, and hit a sweet spot with fans nostalgic for the days when Gaga worked magic with little more than a disco stick. and a dream.

As writer Hazel Cills points out in a essay on The Idol, Jocelyn’s type of extreme, over-sexed artifice took precedence over the personal, unsanitized songwriting of artists like Lana Del Rey and SZA. In its fourth episode, The Idol shows Jocelyn trying to deepen her music. You gave me a good time with a bad boy, she sings, on a doom trap beaten by Mike Dean. It’s supposed to be bad, I think, but any attempt at commentary is negated by the show’s inconsistent directing style. More promising is A24’s upcoming Mother Mary, a pop melodrama directed by David Lowery and starring Anne Hathaway. The original songs will come from Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX, who between them have seen the music industry from all angles. If anyone can make a fictional star sound like a main pop girl of 2023, it’s them.

Fortunately, Hollywood does not have the last word. Even if they don’t make logical sense in the context of their movies or TV shows, there can be real satisfaction in fake pop songs. Part of the sly fun of World Class Sinner is that it’s proudly inauthentic, a thunderclap performed by an artist who doesn’t exist. Like Ashley Bones on a roll before that it found a cult following in the pop fan genre whose Thriller is Britney Spearss dark, mechanized Blackout, and who knows that while reality might be the realm’s current pop play, fools’ gold can shine just as well.