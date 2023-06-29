Anthony Mackie Addresses Jonathan Majors Arrest, Is the First MCU Actor to Comment





Anthony Mackie comments on the future Marvel Cinematic Universe Jonathan Majors’ involvement following the actor’s arrest earlier this year. The Majors made their MCU debut as The One Who Remains during the Loki Season 1 finale before playing a bigger role as the main villain in the Phase 5 launch pad Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. THE Quantum post-credits scenes introduced the Council of Kangs as an Avengers-level MCU threat while setting the stage for the majors to play a new variant of Kang in Loki season 2. In March, Majors was arrested for strangulation, assault and harassment.





In a new interview with ReverseMackie – who is set to reprise his role as Sam Wilson’s MCU in the upcoming 2024 film Captain America: Brave New World – was asked about the Majors’ situation. Following Majors’ arrest, fans wondered if Marvel would recast Kang’s role in the MCU, but no one in Marvel Studios’ camp had officially commented until now. Mackie refrained from speculating or offering a clear answer as to Majors’ involvement in the MCU in the future, saying: We are a country that was built on the principle “everyone is innocent until proven guilty”. It is one of the basic products of this country. Nothing has been proven on this guy. Nothing. So everyone is innocent until proven guilty. That’s all I can say. It’s crazy where we are as a society. But as a country, everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

Everything we know about Jonathan Majors’ assault arrest Jonathan Majors was arrested on March 25 in New York City when police responded to a 911 call. The NYPD said a 30-year-old woman said she was assaulted by Majors and suffered minor head injuries. and on the neck. The actor’s criminal defense attorney, Priya Chaudhry, has denied any wrongdoing on his behalf. Majors faces misdemeanor charges of assault and aggravated harassment, with a trial date set for August 3. After the arrest, the U.S. military pulled recruiting ads featuring majors, with the actor later excluded from ads for the Texas Rangers. He was also let down by his management company as well as his PR firm. More recently. Majors was removed from two projects, The man from my basement, a movie starring Willem Dafoe, and an Otis Redding biopic he was attached to. As for the MCU, Marvel Studios had had no conversations about replacing Majors as Kang in an April 18 report. It remains to be seen how Majors’ trial will play out, but the outcome is sure to determine the actor’s future, not just in the MCU but in Hollywood as a whole. Although Marvel is apparently downplaying the majors’ involvement in Loki season 2, the show was filmed entirely before the actor’s arrest, so it’s unlikely to be changed. Avengers: Kang Dynasty, however, was recently delayed to 2026, giving Marvel Studios time to make adjustments, whether with the cast or the story, should Majors be found guilty of the charges he faces. For now, the majors mcu the future is unclear, and it wouldn’t be surprising if other Marvel actors remained silent on the situation or offered a vague response similar to Mackie’s. Source: Reverse Key Release Dates

